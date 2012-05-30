(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the recent acquisition of the
remaining outstanding shares of Wellesley, Mass.-based business process outsourcing company
Stream Global Services Inc. (Stream) by SGS Holdings LLC (Holdings) has no current effect on
our 'B+' rating or stable rating outlook on the company due to the modest increase in debt
related to the transaction.
Closely held Stream became a privately held company on April 27, 2012 through
privately negotiated purchases of common stock by Holdings. Holdings' equity
holders--Ares Corporate Opportunities Fund II L.P., NewBridge International
Investment Ltd., and EGS Dutchco B.V. (Sponsors)--funded the acquisition of
the remaining shares primarily through $16 million of 10% convertible
promissory notes maturing April 29, 2013. The notes are obligations of
Holdings and not Stream. As part of the transaction, Stream was removed from
the listing and registration of the American Stock Exchange on May 8, 2012.
We view Stream's financial risk profile as "aggressive." Our assessment
reflects the company's modest cash flow generation and volatile profit
margins, which has led to highly variable credit metrics. Pro forma leverage
on a consolidated basis for both Stream and Holdings, the transaction is 3.9x
as of the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012 compared with 3.7x. Current
last-12-month leverage is moderate for the rating and allows for some
volatility in earnings during the year.
Stream was originally incorporated on June 26, 2007 as a blank check company
for the purchase of acquiring operating businesses. It consummated its IPO on
Oct. 17, 2007, receiving total gross proceeds of $250 million. On July 31,
2008, the company bought an operating business and shortly thereafter, changed
its name to Stream Global Services Inc.
Stream's service offerings include inbound telephone, email, and
Internet-based services, providing technical support, sales and revenue
generation, and customer care. The company is primarily focused in the
computer hardware, telecom, and software verticals, but also has limited
exposure to financial services, health care, media, travel, and retail sectors.
The stable outlook reflects several quarters of strengthening profitability
and our expectation that Stream's margins will remain near current levels, in
spite of a highly competitive operating environment. The company's corporate
credit rating is constrained at the current 'B+' rating due to its
private-equity ownership structure. However, we could lower the rating if
competitive or industry pressures reduce profitability such that
latest-12-month leverage exceeds the low-5x area on a sustained basis.