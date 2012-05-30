(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
==============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige ---------------- 30-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Commercial Banks
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
18-Oct-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
16-Feb-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that it could lower
the ratings on Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Alto Adige (BPAA) if the bank's capital were to
deteriorate more than Standard & Poor's currently expects, or if the domestic economy and bank
industry environment were to weaken further. More specifically, we might lower the ratings if
our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for BPAA fell below the 7.0%-7.3% range.
Our baseline expectation for next year is for our assessment of the bank's capital to remain
adequate, as our criteria define the term, and for gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) to remain
significantly lower than our expectation for the Italian banking system average.
A revision of the outlook to stable would depend on an improvement in economic and
competitive conditions in Italy, coupled with a stabilization in BPAA's asset quality and
earnings capacity.