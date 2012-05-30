(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 -
Summary analysis -- Publicis Groupe S.A. -------------------------- 30-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Advertising
agencies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Dec-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
The 'BBB+' rating on France-based satellite Publicis Groupe S.A. reflects Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' assessments of the group's business risk profile as " satisfactory," and its
financial risk profile as "intermediate."
Publicis' satisfactory business risk profile is underpinned by its position as the world's
third-largest advertising agency group, its good geographic diversity, sound positions in
digital services, and good organic growth track record. Furthermore, the group benefits from
industry leading profitability. These strengths are partly offset by exposure to cyclical
customer advertising spending, the competitive nature of advertising and marketing services, and
Publicis' more limited diversification in marketing services than its main global peers.
Publicis' intermediate financial risk profile mostly reflects its high discretionary cash
flow conversion, and sound balance sheet structure, despite its EUR644 million buy back of its
shares held by ex-shareholder, Japan-based advertising group Dentsu Inc. (not rated),
in February 2012.
S&P base-case operating scenario
Owing to Publicis' sound 4.1% organic growth recorded in first-quarter 2012, we have
slightly raised our full-year 2012 forecasts for the group under our base case. While we
previously believed that the group could struggle to achieve meaningful organic growth, we now
think its revenues will grow organically in the low to mid single digits in percentage terms
this year. Still, we believe that posting organic growth in the second half of 2012 could prove
more challenging, even though the summer Olympic Games and the U.S. elections, events which
traditionally push up advertising spending, fall in the period. We also factor in Publicis' high
comparison base last year in the second half, as well as the weak global economic outlook, which
may translate into reduced corporate profits and a wait-and-see attitude from advertisers in the
latter part of 2012. For the same reasons, we believe that advertising agencies such as Publicis
may struggle to post significant organic growth in 2013, absent a marked improvement in the
global economy.