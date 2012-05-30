(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - The North American life insurance industry is facing a number of
challenges despite strong earnings and balance sheets. In a new report, "North
American Life Insurers' Balance Sheets Are Strong, But Better Earnings Might Be
Hard To Come By," published May 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect, Standard & Poor's
Rating Services says that its credit outlook for the North American life
insurance industry remains stable. This is supported in large part by strong
capital and liquidity, as well as sound investment portfolios that have incurred
only moderate losses.
"We expect life insurers' net investment income to remain constricted by low
interest rates," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Matthew Carroll. "We
anticipate that this, along with intense competition (particularly in
more-commoditized products distributed through third parties), will likely
continue to limit operating margins and lower the potential for our taking any
positive ratings actions."
On the whole, we expect few rating changes in 2012--unless we lower our
sovereign rating on the United States of America, which would likely lead to
downgrades of the eight life insurance groups we currently rate 'AA+'.
"Under our baseline economic assumptions, we expect the North American life
insurance industry to maintain strong balance sheets with relatively stable
earnings," Mr. Carroll continued. "Life insurers' earnings are largely a
function of the performance of policies in force, with new business
contributing modestly to current-year earnings. We view the life insurance
sector as a mature industry that should grow in tandem with GDP, though we
believe sales of retirement savings products will likely develop at a faster
pace, reflecting an aging population seeking solutions for retirement income."
