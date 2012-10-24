Overview -- U.S.-based Stream Global Services Inc. (Stream) is issuing $400 million first-lien credit facilities ($290 million term loan B due 2019, $45 million delayed-draw term loan B due 2019, and $65 million revolving credit facility expiring 2017). -- We expect Stream to gain and retain revenue market share, as evidenced by recent contract wins, which will offset weak global personal computing (PC) sector business conditions and enable the company to maintain consistent leverage reduction prospects over the coming 12 months. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and assigning our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to the new term loan credit facility. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that recent contract wins will insulate the company from its exposure to weak global PC business conditions and its business presence in high-cost geographical areas. Rating Action On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'B+' rating to Stream's proposed $290 million term loan B credit facility due 2019. The recovery rating is '4', reflecting our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal and six months' prepetition interest for first-lien lenders in the event of default. Pro forma for the transaction, leverage will increase to 4.8x from 4.0x on June 30, 2012. The proposed credit facilities will rank pari passu as first-lien debt. The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan to refinance all of its outstanding 11.25% notes due 2014 (about $200 million outstanding), the ABL facility ($31 million), and a holding company (holdco) pay-in-kind (PIK) sponsor note due 2013 ($17 million). The new term loan is covenant-lite. Rationale The 'B+' rating reflects Stream's technology sector client concentration, as well as its modest market share within the fragmented and moderately capital-intensive customer care/call center outsourcing services sector. These factors are offset by the company's growing presence in low-cost geographic areas and attractive call center outsourcing industry growth prospects. As a result, we characterize the company's business risk profile as "weak." The rating also reflects Stream's pro forma leverage of about 4.8x, including restructuring charges. This metric contributes to our assessment of Stream's financial risk profile as "aggressive." We expect Stream to only gradually reduce its significant client and technology sector concentrations. For the 12 months ended June 2012, Stream's top three clients, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, and Microsoft, represented about 30% of its revenue. It derived about 40% of its revenue from the technology sector, as well as about 40% of its revenue from the telecommunications sector. We expect Stream to continue to participate in outsourcing services industry growth, considering its geographic footprint in low-cost areas outside of the U.S. and Europe. As of the June 2012 quarter, Stream derived about one-third of its revenue from each of the Philippines, the U.S., and EMEA. We believe Stream will continue to expand its business in low-cost offshore areas, especially the Philippines, where contract pricing tends to run lower than pricing for U.S.-based services, but labor cost arbitrage and client demand support profitability. Consequently, we expect revenues to increase in the low- to mid-single digits and EBITDA margins to exceed 12%. Considering contract churn and geographic repositioning inherent to the industry, we expect capital expenditures to remain significant, at about 5% of revenues subsequent to 2013. For the coming 12 months, however, we anticipate the company's data center consolidation project will elevate capital expenditures to about 6% of revenues. We view Stream's financial risk profile as aggressive. Our assessment reflects the company's ongoing restructuring costs and sizeable capital expenditures, which have led to modest free cash flow generation. Latest-12-month pro forma leverage for June 2012 was about 4.8x, up from 4.0x prior to this transaction, including restructuring charges in each case. We expect Stream to continue to participate in industry consolidation through debt-financed acquisitions, considering Stream's modest revenue share within its fragmented industry, but we do not expect leverage to increase above 5x, even to temporarily accommodate potential acquisition spending. According to IDC, Stream held a top five market share position with a 1.5% revenue share of its industry in 2011. We regard the current transaction's pro forma leverage of 4.8x as high for the 'B+' rating category. However, we anticipate that benefits from recent contract signings should restore leverage to the low 4x area by calendar year end 2012, based on solid EBITDA growth currently expected in the fourth quarter. Liquidity We view Stream's liquidity as "adequate." As of June 30, 2012, cash balances were $11 million and will be supplemented by borrowing capacity of about $65 million under its proposed revolving credit facility, which replaces its current ABL facility. We see coverage of uses in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months and expect net sources to be positive during that time, even with a 15% to 20% decline in EBITDA from June 2012 last-12-month levels. We note that the proposed term loan is covenant-lite, while maintenance covenants will apply whenever the proposed revolving credit facility is drawn. In addition, the new credit facility includes a $45 million delay draw facility, which will provide a potential acquisition funding source, if necessary. Our assessment of Stream's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- Annual capital expenditures of about $50 million will likely result in modest free cash flow of between $20 and $30 million over the next 12 months. -- There will be borrowing capacity of $65 million on its proposed revolving credit facility. -- We also incorporate about $50 million of tuck-in, leverage-neutral acquisition spending into the current rating. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Stream Global, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect following this release. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that recent contract wins will insulate the company from its exposure to weak global PC business conditions and business presence in high-cost areas, enabling it to maintain consistent leverage reduction prospects over the coming 12 months. We could downgrade the rating if competitive or industry pressures reduce profitability such that leverage, including restructuring costs, exceeds the low-5x area on a sustained basis. The company's corporate credit rating is constrained at the current 'B+' rating because of its private-equity ownership structure. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Stream Global Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 4 New Rating Stream Global Services Inc. Senior Secured US$290 mil term B bank ln due 2019 B+ Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: John D Moore, New York (1) 212-438-2140; john_moore@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Martha P Toll-Reed, New York (1) 212-438-7867; molly_toll-reed@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. 