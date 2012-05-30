(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions

May 30 - Fitch Ratings has published updated criteria for the analysis of counterparty risk in structured finance transactions. The criteria update follows the expiry of a consultation period following the publication of an exposure draft report on 12 March 2012 and the subsequent review of feedback received. In addition to the updated criteria reports, Fitch has published a feedback analysis report which provides a summary of the feedback received and specifies the criteria updates that have been implemented. These include: -- Extended rating eligibility thresholds The updated criteria include extended rating eligibility thresholds as per the exposure draft proposal. The criteria maintain the previous benchmark, that direct support and derivative counterparties (without collateral), are expected to have a minimum Long-Term IDR of 'A' and a minimum Short-Term IDR of 'F1' to support 'AAAsf' rated notes, but expand minimum rating eligibility thresholds for SF rating categories below 'AAAsf'. -- Changes to collateral posting calculations The updated criteria incorporate the exposure draft proposals with respect to collateral posting calculations, including the new approach for determining volatility cushions (VCs) resulting in updated VCs for cross-currency swaps. In addition, Fitch has incorporated a number of additional minor refinements as detailed in the feedback analysis report. -- Extension collateral types examined Fitch remains of the opinion that the extension of collateral types could be beneficial. This would be subject to appropriate eligibility criteria and advance rates being determined, as well as sufficient supporting data and other mitigants, being in place. However, the exposure draft proposal to expand collateral types has not been incorporated into the criteria update. Based upon mixed feedback received, Fitch considers that this proposal needs further development before it could be adopted into criteria, for example whether sufficient data can be gathered to support robust haircuts that can adequately mitigate liquidity risk. Fitch does not expect the criteria updates to have any direct rating impact upon structured finance note ratings. However, the amendments may have indirect impacts in the following scenarios. In transactions that experience a counterparty downgrade below a previous criteria threshold and subsequently fail to implement remedial actions that would maintain the current note ratings, the highest achievable rating may be different under the updated criteria. In determining the maximum note rating that can be supported by the counterparty arrangements, Fitch will consider both the current level of counterparty ratings as well as the minimum counterparty rating level that is expected to be maintained throughout the life of the transaction. The consequences under the transaction documentation of any failure to implement documented remedial actions is a matter of contract for transaction parties to address. However, where transaction counterparties display an unwillingness to maintain minimum counterparty ratings (for example, by seeking to restructure to a lower eligibility standard at a lower rating level rather than honour currently documented remedial provisions), then note ratings may be capped at the ratings of the relevant counterparties. Conversely, where previously documented triggers are set higher than Fitch's criteria, and the documented triggers are breached, as long as a counterparty's arrangements continue to be consistent with Fitch's criteria, the agency would not expect to downgrade the note ratings of a transaction exclusively due to the breach of any triggers specified in transaction documentation which no longer reflect Fitch's current criteria. Nevertheless, the consequences under the transaction documentation of such a breach would be a matter for transaction parties to address as a matter of contract. Fitch would expect to be notified of any action taken by the transaction parties in response to such a breach and what future actions might be expected to be taken in response to breaches of the new criteria thresholds. Where transaction parties choose to amend existing documentation to incorporate aspects of the updated criteria (e.g. updated collateral posting calculations), Fitch will not take rating actions on the affected notes for this reason as long as the transaction remains consistent with criteria. Fitch expects to be notified of any such amendments however, in light of this statement, Fitch will not expect to provide transaction-specific rating confirmations with respect to proposed changes. Fitch will publish an update to the Covered Bond Counterparty Criteria in early June. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 