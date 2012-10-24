OVERVIEW -- Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A and B notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement and the company's servicing ability and experience in the market, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding LLC's $275 million vacation timeshare loan-backed notes (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Oct. 24, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the credit enhancement available in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available excess spread. Our preliminary ratings also reflect our view of Wyndham Consumer Finance Inc.'s servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Related Criteria -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments in Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009 -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, Oct. 8, 2003 Related Research -- Presale: Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding LLC, Oct. 24, 2012 -- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed, Aug. 12, 2011 PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Sierra Timeshare 2012-3 Receivables Funding LLC Class Rating Amount A A+ (sf) 208.57 B BBB (sf) 66.43