(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Rating Action On Oct, 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its issue-level ratings on J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s senior unsecured debt due 2036 by reinstating the 'B+' rating and '3' recovery rating. Our corporate credit rating on J.C. Penney is 'B+' with a negative outlook. For the corporate credit rationale, see the research update on J.C. Penney published on July 11, 2012. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List J.C. Penney Co. Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- Rating Reinstated To From J.C. Penney Co. Inc. J.C. Penney Corp. Inc. Senior Unsecured Debt Due 2036 B+ NR Recovery Rating 3 NR Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)