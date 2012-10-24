(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Rating Action
On Oct, 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services corrected its issue-level
ratings on J.C. Penney Co. Inc.'s senior unsecured debt due 2036 by
reinstating the 'B+' rating and '3' recovery rating.
Our corporate credit rating on J.C. Penney is 'B+' with a negative outlook.
For the corporate credit rationale, see the research update on J.C. Penney
published on July 11, 2012.
Ratings List
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/--
Rating Reinstated
To From
J.C. Penney Co. Inc.
J.C. Penney Corp. Inc.
Senior Unsecured Debt Due 2036 B+ NR
Recovery Rating 3 NR
