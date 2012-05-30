(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that many U.S.
telecommunications companies, traditional wireline companies in particular, are
facing industry trends that will ultimately hurt free operating cash flow
generation and could make it challenging to maintain their aggressive financial
policies, according to a new report published on RatingsDirect earlier today
titled "A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend
Payouts, But For How Long?"
"Returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks and the
pressure to satisfy equity investors lessens their ability to pay back debt
and maintain or reduce leverage," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Allyn
Arden in the report.
"These companies may need to adopt more conservative financial policies and
reduce leverage to be able to maintain their current ratings down the line,"
warned Mr. Arden.
(New York Ratings Team)