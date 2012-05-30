May 30 - With China's dominance in the global economy increasing, any
setback in its domestic economy could reverberate throughout the world. Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services believes three sectors are vulnerable to a hard
landing in China: the automotive, capital goods, and technology hardware
sectors. But the automotive sector seems the least vulnerable of the three from
a credit rating standpoint.
According to "Implications For The Global Automotive Sector Of A Hard Landing
In China," published yesterday on RatingsDirect, the automotive sector would
face less credit risk than the other two sectors in a hard economic landing of
one year or less, despite some companies' significant sales exposure to the
world's largest auto market. Ratings on some speculative-grade auto component
manufacturers in Asia may be vulnerable, however. If a hard landing lasted two
years, some investment-grade and strong speculative-grade companies in the
auto, capital goods, and technology hardware sectors could be at risk of a
downgrade.
"The increase in auto sales in China has recently slowed dramatically, and we
expect this trend to continue because of slowing economic growth, high
gasoline prices, and the expiration of government incentives for car buyers,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Robert Schulz. "However, if China's
economic expansion were to slow significantly, we believe auto sales growth
would moderate to 3% to 5%, or even stall," he continued.
(New York Ratings Team)