May 30 - Capital goods sectors in the U.S., Europe, and Asia are among the
industries most vulnerable to a hard landing for China's economy this year,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in an article titled "The Credit
Overhang: A Hard Landing In China Could Materially Pressure Capital Goods,"
published on RatingDirect.
Standard & Poor's has used three possible economic growth scenarios for China
in 2012. We believe our base-case "soft landing" and our medium case--economic
growth slowing to 8% and 7%, respectively--would generally have little to no
rating impact on capital goods companies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. But
our "hard landing" scenario of 5% growth could lead to some downgrades,
especially among speculative-grade companies.
"Factors that underpin our hard landing scenario include government policies
aimed at cooling the housing market and curbing inflation, which could slow
the economy faster than we expect," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Gregoire Buet.
The recession in many European economies and slow growth in the U.S. could
also exacerbate weakening domestic growth. Another risk could be a delay in
China's goal of shifting the economy from a dependency on investments and
exports to a more balanced growth model that emphasizes domestic consumer
consumption, if the shift takes effect more slowly than the government
anticipates.
"If China's economic expansion were to slow significantly to 5%, as in our
hard landing scenario, we believe sales growth for foreign companies in the
capital goods sector could be flat to in the low single digits," Mr. Buet
said.
"The hard landing scenario could likely affect ratings of some
speculative-grade issuers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia (outside China)," he
added.
A significant economic slowdown in China, to a hard landing of 5% growth this
year, could lead to some one-notch downgrades of speculative-grade companies.
Standard & Poor's could take negative rating actions on both investment- and
speculative-grade issuers if a hard landing stretches from 2012 into 2013 or
causes economic growth to slow materially in markets outside of China.
