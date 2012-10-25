Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Morgan Stanley Dean
Witter Capital I Trust's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series
2001-PPM. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
The affirmations are due to sufficient credit enhancement to the remaining Fitch
rated classes and minimal Fitch expected losses across the pool. In addition,
the remaining 16 loans are fully amortizing and the Fitch-stressed weighted
average loan-to-value (LTV) for the pool is 35%.
As of the October 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has been reduced 93.8% (which includes 2.39% in realized losses) to $38.8
million from $623.6 million at issuance. Interest shortfalls are affecting the
non-rated classes K, N and O. There are currently no loans in special servicing
as of October 2012.
Fitch affirms the following classes and Outlooks as indicated:
--$10.8 million class E at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$4.7 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch does not rate classes G through O. Classes A-1 through D have paid in
full.
Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS is available
in the reports detailed below at the end of the press release.