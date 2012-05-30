(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We revised our outlook on the Republic of Lebanon to negative from stable, and affirmed our 'B/B' sovereign credit rating on May 28, 2012.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on three Lebanese banks--Bank Audi, BankMed, and Blom Bank--to negative from stable.

-- At the same time, we are affirming the 'B' long-term ratings on all three banks, and the 'B' short-term ratings on Bank Audi and BankMed.

-- The negative outlooks on the three banks closely mirror that on Lebanon, owing to their high exposure to the sovereign. Rating Action On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlooks on three Lebanese banks--Bank Audi SAL-Audi Saradar Group (Bank Audi), BankMed s.a.l., and Blom Bank sal--to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term counterparty credit ratings on all three banks, and our 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Bank Audi and BankMed. Rationale The outlook revisions follow the same rating action on the Republic of Lebanon (B/Negative/B; see "Lebanon Outlook To Negative On Increased Risk Of Prolonged Domestic And Regional Instability, 'B/B' Ratings Affirmed," published May 28, 2012). The outlook revision on the sovereign reflects our view that the security situation in Lebanon may deteriorate in tandem with Syrian developments, threatening government stability in Lebanon, straining already weak public finances, placing deposit levels at risk, and undermining the central bank's ability to maintain its currency peg to the U.S. dollar. The rating actions on the three banks mainly reflect our view of the risks inherent to their fragile operating environment. They also reflect our assumption that these banks would not withstand a scenario where Lebanon defaults on its obligations. We also incorporate this assumption into our ratings on these banks, though not into their stand-alone credit profiles (SACP). Consequently, our ratings on the three banks do not exceed that on the sovereign. The three banks' exposure to the sovereign compared to their equity has reduced over time, but remains high. As a result, we believe the banks' financial performances are closely linked to Lebanon's solvency. On Dec. 31, 2011, the ratio of gross Lebanese government and central bank debt instruments (excluding cash and reserves at central bank) to common shareholder equity stood at about 3.8x (or about 3.3x excluding risk ceded to qualified customers), 4.1x, and 4.8x, respectively, for Bank Audi, BankMed, and Blom Bank. Outlook The negative outlooks on the three banks mirror that on Lebanon. A negative rating action on Lebanon would trigger a similar action on the three banks. The ratings on the three banks could therefore be lowered if domestic or regional security deteriorates to an extent that it adversely affects deposit inflows over an extended period, in turn straining the government's ability to raise and roll over its debt, undermining the economy's ability to fund the large current account deficits and the central bank's ability to maintain the currency peg to the dollar. Conversely, we could revise the outlook on the three banks to stable if we revise our outlook on Lebanon to stable. This could occur if there is an improvement in domestic stability, either due to an improvement in regional stability or improved government cohesion and policymaking. Owing to close links between Lebanese banks' creditworthiness and that of the sovereign, specific factors relating to each of the three banks that would prompt a change in their respective ratings appear limited at this stage. Related Criteria And Research

To From Bank Audi SAL-Audi Saradar Group Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/B B/Stable/B Certificate Of Deposit B/B B/B BankMed s.a.l. Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/B B/Stable/B Senior Unsecured B B Certificate Of Deposit B/B B/B Blom Bank sal Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Certificate Of Deposit B B (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)