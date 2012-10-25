Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Parvest Multi-Strategy Low Vol a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating, in the absolute return low risk peer group. The fund is managed by THEAM, a member of BNP Paribas Invesment Partners. Parvest Multi-Strategy Low Vol is a Luxembourg domicile fund with EUR165m of assets as of the end of September 2012 following an absolute return multi-strategy approach. It targets an ambitious Eonia +200bps target with an average volatility objective of 2% and invests essentially in listed derivatives. Established in April 2008, the investment process is based on five independent sub-strategies. The sub-strategies, that can be long and short on indices, interest rates or currencies, have been in place since 2008 and some have more than 10 years history at the portfolio managers' (PMs) prior firms. Model driven or judgmental, they are typically directional, which can be detrimental in trendless markets. However, the absence of hidden beta in the fund, observed statistically, is a positive factor to the fund's rating relative to peers. The fund benefits from strong resources with seven PMs, most of whom have 10 to 20 years of experience and worked together since 2008. PMs are fully autonomous in their respective strategies, without overarching top down consensus. Risk management is particularly tight at position, strategy and portfolio level. A balanced risk budget, reviewed from time to time, is allocated to the strategies, consistent with volatilities, without tactical adjustment to market regime. Additionally, binding stop-losses and an option based overlay address drawdowns and risk concentration. The fund has achieved the best Lipper Leader score for capital preservation over three years, reflecting its focus on downside risk management. Over three years, it has outperformed peers in the Absolute Return Low Risk Lipper category by 30bps per annum with lower market correlation and volatility but has been below its objective. Noteworthy for a low risk fund, alpha generation has not been regular, performance being generated in short periods of time and partly preserved the rest of the time. Established in 2011 and fully owned by BNP Paribas IP ('M2+' rated by Fitch), THEAM, the fund manager, is dedicated to ETFs, guaranteed and liquid alternative products. It has 115 staff, EUR45bn of assets, its own sales force, risk control and operations. BNPP IP manages EUR502bn of assets in total as of 30 June 2012.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. "The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings." Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Funds' Investment Processes and Operational Attributes