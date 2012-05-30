(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Anderson Mezzanine Funding 2007-1 Ltd. is a CDO backed by hybrid
mezzanine structured finance assets.
-- We downgraded the class S notes to 'CCC- (sf)' based on the
deterioration of the underlying collateral.
May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the
class S notes from Anderson Mezzanine Funding 2007-1 Ltd., a collateralized debt
obligation of asset-backed securities transaction. At the same time, we removed
the rating on the class S notes from CreditWatch with negative implications,
where we placed it on Feb. 10, 2012 (see list).
We downgraded the class S notes to 'CCC- (sf)' due to credit deterioration. We
noted that all the underlying assets were defaulted according to the most
recent trustee report as of May 8, 2012.
The class S notes pay $34,583 as per a schedule on each payment date until the
July 2013 maturity date. On the May 14, 2012, current payment date, the notes
only paid $14,097.61 of principal, which is less than the expected scheduled
payment. Any scheduled principal payment that is missed can be paid back on
following payment dates.
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings
currently assigned to the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement
available to support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary.
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTION
Anderson Mezzanine Funding 2007-1 Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
S CCC- (sf) B (sf)/Watch Neg
OTHER RATINGS OUTSTANDING
Anderson Mezzanine Funding 2007-1 Ltd.
Class Rating
A-1a D (sf)
A-1b D (sf)
A-2 D (sf)
B D (sf)
C D (sf)
D D (sf)
