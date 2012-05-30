Overview

-- We have lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on Spain-based infrastructure operator Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' due to the weakening of its business risk profile.

-- We equalize our long-term rating on French toll road operator Sanef with that on its parent, Abertis, reflecting the strategic importance of Sanef for Abertis.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Sanef to 'BBB'.

-- The CreditWatch negative placement primarily reflects our view of the ongoing risk that we could lower our ratings on Sanef by one notch if we take a similar rating action on Abertis. Rating Action On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on French toll road operator Sanef to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We are keeping our 'BBB/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings and 'BBB' issue rating on Sanef on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were originally placed on April 30, 2012. Rationale The rating actions follow our downgrade of Sanef's controlling shareholder, Spanish infrastructure operator Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis; BBB/Watch Neg/--), (see "Abertis Infraestructuras Downgraded To 'BBB' Following Downward Revision Of Business Risk Profile; CreditWatch Negative," published earlier today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The long-term corporate credit rating on Sanef is equalized with that on Abertis. The equalization reflects our view that Abertis would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Sanef in the event of financial distress. This support stems from Sanef's strategic importance for Abertis and Sanef's large contribution, through intermediate holding company Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport S.A.S. (HIT; not rated), to Abertis' consolidated revenues and cash flows. In 2011, Sanef's revenues and EBITDA represented more than 38% of Abertis' revenues and EBITDA on a fully consolidated basis, and about 25% on a proportionate basis. Disregarding our expectation of support from Abertis, we assess Sanef's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects our view of Sanef's "excellent" business risk profile, tempered by its "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our assessment of Sanef's financial risk profile incorporates the leverage of its parent company, HIT. This is because HIT relies on its sole asset, Sanef, to service its debt. Sanef operates the third-largest interconnected toll road network in France. Although the company is exposed to variations in traffic volumes, it benefits from a strong competitive position; favorable concession agreements, including yearly inflation-linked tariff increases; high profitability, and positive free cash flows. We consider the risk of acquisitions and diversification to be low. These strengths are partly offset by Sanef's high indebtedness, and its relatively rigid dividend policy. Liquidity We view Sanef's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, will cover uses of liquidity by about 2.9x, and that coverage will remain above 1x in the following year. We estimate liquidity sources over the period of about EUR2.2 billion. These include:

-- About EUR170 billion of unrestricted cash and short-term liquid investments;

-- EUR400 million notes issued in March 2012 maturing in 2018;

-- EUR575 billion of cash flow from operations in 2012; and

-- About EUR970 million available under bank lines that expire after Dec. 31, 2012. We anticipate that liquidity needs will be about EUR750 million over the period, comprising:

-- About EUR300 million of debt maturities; and

-- About EUR450 million of capital spending, financing costs, and dividend payments. Sanef expects that it will maintain adequate headroom under its financial covenants. Following repayment of the loans maturing in 2013, HIT's financing arrangements no longer include any financial covenants. CreditWatch The CreditWatch negative placement primarily reflects the ongoing risk that we could lower our ratings on Sanef by one notch if we take a similar rating action on Abertis. We therefore aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on Sanef at the same time as we resolve the CreditWatch placement on Abertis. Our policy is to resolve CreditWatch placements within 90 days, although we will attempt to resolve them sooner, if possible. We anticipate that our ratings on Sanef will evolve in line with those on Abertis. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Summary: Sanef, Dec. 7, 2011 Ratings List Downgraded

To From Sanef Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Senior Unsecured Debt BBB/Watch Neg BBB+/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)