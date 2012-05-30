May 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Total S.A.'s (Total) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'AA'. Total Capital and Total Capital International's senior unsecured debt issue ratings, which are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Total, have been affirmed at 'AA'. The Outlook on Total's Long-term IDR is Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain its relatively strong industry position and significant global market share as it works to strengthen its upstream portfolio by building on current projects. The ratings could be positively affected by a growing upstream production profile that more closely resembles those of larger peers, cash flow generation greater than the industry average, cost-containment positioning that leads to competitive advantages, or a greater market share in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade. Total SA's high investment-grade ratings reflect its significant production scale, competitive production costs relative to peers, and a well-diversified and vertically integrated profile that allows it to retain a significant share of the global oil and gas industry. Its ratings are further supported by a rising position in the global LNG market. Total has completed a restructuring of its downstream business, which the company expects will increase profitability by 5% in 2015 in a stable environment. This partially comes from a combination of reduced refining throughput in Europe and growing chemical production in Qatar and South Korea. Fitch expects the commissioning of the Port Arthur deep conversion refinery in the US to benefit Total's downstream operations, thanks to higher average US refining margins and lower WTI crude oil feedstock costs in the US. Total's financial profile is somewhat stretched for its current ratings due to increased borrowings used to maintain its cash-neutral funding position. Fitch expects some of the company's other credit metrics to improve in 2012, benefiting from a higher oil price and FFO margin of around 14%. Profitability remains strong as of end-2011, with FFO of about EUR21.3bn, compared with EUR19.0bn at end-2010. Fitch anticipates that Total will maintain a net leverage ratio (measured as funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage) of around 1.0x-1.5x over the business cycle (end-2011: 1.3x). Fitch would likely take negative rating action if FFO adjusted net leverage approaches 2x on a sustained basis. Fitch believes Total will struggle to remain marginally free cash flow (FCF) positive in 2012 due to high capex and steady dividends. Total presently has ample liquidity with around EUR14bn of cash and cash equivalents and USD10.1bn of undrawn committed credit facilities at end-2011, which supports the current ratings. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)