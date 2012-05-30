(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it corrected its
rating on Long Island Water Corp.'s $16 million 4.9% senior secured water
facility revenue bonds maturing Oct. 1, 2034 (ISIN: US649851BM31) by raising it
to BBB/Developing from B/Negative. Because of an administrative error, we did
not raise the rating on this issue when it was re-insured by National Public
Finance Guarantee Corp., a subsidiary of MBIA, in 2008.
RATINGS LIST
Rating Raised
To From
Long Island Water Corp.
$16 mil. 4.9% senior secured bonds BBB/Developing B/Negative
