Overview
-- U.S.-based Renfro's credit measures have improved over the past year
from good top-line growth and increased profitability.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Renfro.
-- We are also affirming the 'B' issue-level rating on their senior
secured debt, and revising the recovery rating to '3' from '4'.
-- We are revising the outlook to positive, reflecting our expectation
that the company's operating performance will continue to improve, the company
will reduce debt, and credit measures should further strengthen, including
adjusted leverage of about 3x.
Rating Action
On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on North Carolina-based Renfro Corp. and revised the
rating outlook to positive from stable.
In addition, we affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating on Renfro's $164 million
term B-1 debt due 2016. We revised the recovery rating to '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for debtholders in the event
of payment default, from '4'. We estimate there is about $143 million
outstanding on the term B-1 debt as of July 28, 2012.
Rationale
Today's rating actions reflect the company's positive operating performance,
as the company benefited from incremental revenue from its recently acquired
brands and stronger mass channel sales, as well as improved profitability. An
improved mix of higher-margin branded products, lower cotton costs, better
efficiencies, and increased pricing contributed to the company's higher EBITDA
margin. We expect positive operating results to continue over the next year
and for the company to further reduce debt with its excess cash flow.
Accordingly, we expect credit measures to continue to strengthen, including
adjusted leverage decreasing to about 3x.
The ratings on apparel manufacturer Renfro reflect our view that the company's
financial profile has strengthened to "significant" from "aggressive" due to
its stronger credit metrics. Renfro's business risk profile remains
"vulnerable", given its participation in the highly competitive apparel
manufacturing industry and its narrow product focus, in our view.
Credit metrics have strengthened over the past year, including adjusted
leverage decreasing to 3.7x for the 12 months ended July 28, 2012, from 4.8x
in the prior year (debt levels had increased in the prior year with the
funding of an acquisition). EBITDA interest coverage and funds from operations
to total debt were 4.6x and 15.2%, respectively, compared with 3.8x and 15.7%
in the prior year. We believe the company could reduce debt through its
required excess cash flow payment and we expect credit metrics to further
strengthen over the next year, including adjusted leverage of about 3x. This
is commensurate with the financial indicative ratios, which includes leverage
between 3x and 4x, for the "significant" descriptor. (Renfro is a private
company and does not publicly disclose its financials.)
Our assumptions for the next year include sustained positive operating results:
-- Good sales growth in fiscal 2013 (benefiting from incremental revenue
from acquired brands and moderate organic growth) and modest organic sales
growth in fiscal 2014.
-- We expect the company's improved EBITDA margin to be sustained. We
expect margin pressure from historically high cotton costs to begin to ease in
the latter half of the year, in light of a recent decrease in cotton prices.
-- Moderate capital expenditures.
-- We do not factor in any acquisitions or debt-funded dividends.
We believe the company competes in a highly competitive, somewhat fragmented
category--sock manufacturing--against major market participants, such as
Gildan and Hanes. The company's product offering is narrowly focused on socks,
but its portfolio includes the well-known Fruit of the Loom, Dr. Scholl's, and
Polo brands. Fruit of the Loom makes up a significant portion of the company's
revenues, and although Renfro does not own the brand, it does have a long-term
license to sell Fruit of the Loom socks until 2026. The majority of Renfro's
revenues come from the branded sock category, which typically have higher
margins.
Renfro's customer base continues to be concentrated, with a mass-market
customer accounting for a significant portion of domestic and international
net sales. Loss of a customer could have a material impact due to the
company's relatively small size and narrow product focus. To maintain its
margins, Renfro has shifted the majority of its manufacturing offshore,
primarily through wholly owned subsidiaries and joint ventures. It outsources
a small portion of its volume across various countries, which allows for
greater flexibility in the event that the company increases its production
volume.
Liquidity
We believe liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash that are likely to
exceed uses for the next 12 months. Sources of liquidity include about $2
million of cash on hand and $39 million available on its $60 million
asset-based revolving credit facility (unrated) as of July 28, 2012. We expect
the company to generate about $50 million in adjusted funds from operations
over the next year. We believe this should be sufficient to fund the company's
working capital needs, minimal near-term amortization of $1.6 million
annually, and capital spending requirements of about $15 million for the full
year.
Our assessment also incorporates the following:
-- We expect coverage of cash uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next
12 months.
-- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA.
-- The company's senior credit facility has financial covenants of
maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage, both having sufficient cushion
of over 30%. The company would remain in compliance even with a 15% drop in
EBITDA, and debt is more than 15% below covenant limits.
-- The company appears to have good relationships with its banks, based
on its track record.
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Renfro's $164 million senior secured term B-1 debt
is 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in
the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard
& Poor's recovery report on Renfro to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our rating outlook is positive. We expect positive operating performance to
continue, debt levels to decrease, and credit metrics to further improve over
the next year. We could consider an upgrade if the company sustains credit
metrics at least at current levels.
Alternatively, we could consider revising the outlook to stable if the
company's financial policy becomes more aggressive such that debt levels
materially increase from a debt-financed dividend or acquisition, causing
leverage to increase to above 4x. We estimate this could occur if current debt
levels increase by about 10%.
Ratings List
Rating affirmed; Outlook Revised
To From
Renfro Corp.
Corporate credit rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/--
Rating affirmed; Recovery rating revised
Renfro Corp.
Senior secured B B
Recovery rating 3 4