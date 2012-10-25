Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Irving, Texas-based Broadcasting Group Inc. and on certain subsidiaries are unaffected by the upsizing of the recently rated senior unsecured notes. Nexstar increased the size of the notes to $250 million from the proposed amount of $200 million. Pro forma leverage remains in the low-6x area as the company will now draw less on the revolver to fund the acquisition of stations from Newport Television. The rating on the notes is 'B-' with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Ratings Unchanged Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. Nexstar Finance Holdings LLC Nexstar Finance Holdings Inc. Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Mission Broadcasting Inc. Senior Unsecured $250M 7% nts due 2020* B- Recovery Rating 6 *Upsized from $200M Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.