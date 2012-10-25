BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces successful outcome of case funded by U.S. unit
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Irving, Texas-based Broadcasting Group Inc. and on certain subsidiaries are unaffected by the upsizing of the recently rated senior unsecured notes. Nexstar increased the size of the notes to $250 million from the proposed amount of $200 million. Pro forma leverage remains in the low-6x area as the company will now draw less on the revolver to fund the acquisition of stations from Newport Television. The rating on the notes is 'B-' with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Ratings Unchanged Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. Nexstar Finance Holdings LLC Nexstar Finance Holdings Inc. Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Mission Broadcasting Inc. Senior Unsecured $250M 7% nts due 2020* B- Recovery Rating 6 *Upsized from $200M Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.
* Sanofi nearing agreement to sell some over-the-counter products to Ipsen; deal may be announced as soon as Monday- Bloomberg, citing source