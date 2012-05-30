(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Prolonged stagnation in the global economy continues to affect
North American insurers, according to a report released today by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services titled, "A Global Insurance Industry? Rethinking
Diversification In A Challenging Economy."
The combination of limited growth, weak market conditions, and sovereign debt
concerns are causing companies to rethink strategic priorities. Whereas some
of the strongest insurers continue to focus on international
strategies--particularly in emerging markets--many others are retrenching to
the core business lines that they know best. Many companies seem to be
questioning whether diversification has become a benefit or a burden, which
leads to the core question: Is the insurance industry globalizing or
de-globalizing?
"As tough times for the global economy continue, we expect more companies to
consider streamlining as a viable alternative to diversifying to conserve
capital and enhancing strategic focus," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Rodney Clark.
(New York Ratings Team)