Oct 25 () - On the effective date of Nov. 1, 2012, Fitch Ratings will
confirm the 'F1+' short-term rating assigned to the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel
Authority (MTA Bridges and Tunnels) general revenue variable rate refunding
bonds, series 2002F (the bonds). The rating action is in connection with the
replacement of the Standby Bond Purchase Agreement (SBPA) provided by ABN AMRO
N.V. (rated 'A+/F1+, Stable Outlook) which currently provides liquidity support
for the bonds with a SBPA issued by Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen, New York Branch
(Helaba, rated, 'A+/F1+', Stable Outlook). A mandatory tender of the bonds is
scheduled to occur on Nov. 1, 2012.
On the effective date the 'AA-' long-term rating assigned to the bonds will
continue to be based solely on the rating assigned by Fitch to the general
revenue bonds of the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority and the short-term
'F1+' rating will be based on the liquidity support provided by Helaba, in the
form of an SBPA. The SBPA is sufficiently sized to provide for the payment of
the principal component of purchase price plus an amount equal to 35 days of
interest calculated at a maximum rate of 12%, based on a year of 365 days for
tendered bonds during the daily or weekly rate modes in the event that the
proceeds of a remarketing of the bonds are insufficient to pay the purchase
price following an optional or mandatory tender. The substitute SBPA will expire
on (i) Nov. 1, 2015, the stated expiration date, unless such date is extended,
(ii) conversion to a mode other than the daily or weekly rate, or (iii) the
occurrence of certain other events of default which result in a mandatory tender
or other termination events related to the credit of the bonds which result in
an automatic and immediate termination. The short-term 'F1+' rating will expire
upon the expiration or termination of the SBPA. The short-term rating may be
adjusted upward or downward in conjunction with the long-term rating of the
bonds or the short-term rating of the bank. J.P. Morgan Securities, Inc. is the
remarketing agent for the bonds.
For more information on the long-term rating, see the report dated July 31,
2012, available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', Feb. 8, 2012;
--'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External
Liquidity Support', Feb. 1, 2012.
