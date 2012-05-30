(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- U.S. technology and solutions provider International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reported revenues of $24.7 billion and net income of $3.1 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2012; IBM is one of the largest and most diversified global technology companies.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on IBM to 'AA-' from 'A+' and our the short-term rating to 'A-1+' from 'A-1', reflecting the ongoing business mix shift to software and services.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting IBM's good market position and cash flow stability. Rating Action On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term ratings on Armonk, N.Y.-based International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. At the same time, we raised our short-term rating on the company to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. The outlook is stable. The upgrade reflects our revision of IBM's business risk profile to "excellent" from "strong," incorporating an ongoing revenue and earnings mix shift to more stable and higher margin software and services revenues. Rationale The rating on IBM reflects the company's "excellent" business risk profile, incorporating a strong and broad base of technology, expanding presence in the stable service and software markets, and a "modest" financial risk profile, supported by its financial strength and flexibility. A highly competitive industry environment and the continuing challenges of managing a leading-edge technology and product base partly offset these factors. Standard & Poor's revised its view of IBM's business profile to excellent from strong. The company's base of operations benefits from its broad market reach and improving business mix, as a result of an increasing contribution from software and services (about 84% of fiscal 2011 operating segment pretax income), which generally have stable operating trends and higher margins. Standard & Poor's expects IBM to offset margin pressures from highly competitive industry conditions with cost reductions and efficiency improvements. IBM's profitability has also benefited from the ongoing mix shift to higher margin software, which accounted for 44% of total segment pretax profit in 2011 (up from 40% in fiscal 2008). As a result, we expect EBITDA margins (adjusted for capitalized operating leases and captive finance operations) to remain in the low- to mid-20s area, as a percent of revenues. In our opinion, IBM's financial risk profile is modest, reflecting moderate leverage, strong cash flow, and a balanced approach to growth and shareholder returns. Debt to EBITDA has remained somewhat below 1x over the past three fiscal years, as funded debt levels and adjustments for pension and captive finance have not materially changed relative to operating earnings. Free operating cash flow (FOCF), excluding changes in finance assets, is expected to remain in excess of $16 billion. Our captive finance adjustment applies a debt/equity leverage factor of 8x to global finance receivables. While we believe that IBM will remain committed to shareholder returns, we think it will maintain strong debt protection measures and a moderately leveraged financial profile as it deploys its 2015 capital spending plan and continues to pursue growth objectives. The strength of IBM's financial profile, as well as its consistently strong free cash flow, provides important support for the rating. Over time, we expect the company to maintain total debt (adjusted for captive finance and capitalized operating leases, and including underfunded postretirement liabilities) to EBITDA at or below 1.5x, with capacity to temporarily exceed that threshold for a period of 12 to 18 months. Liquidity The short-term rating on IBM is 'A-1+'. We expect IBM to maintain "strong" liquidity, reflecting consistent profitability and cash generation, and material, alternative sources of liquidity. Although IBM operates in highly competitive markets, we do not expect the economic and competitive environment to materially affect its liquidity and financial performance in a negative way, in the near term. The following factors support IBM's strong liquidity and significant access to capital:

-- Cash and marketable securities in excess of $12 billion as of March 31, 2012. Although cash balances tend to fluctuate, we expect IBM to maintain cash and marketable securities balances of at least $5 billion.

-- Discretionary cash flow (excluding changes in finance receivables) has exceeded $10 billion in the past three years.

-- Over the next two years IBM has debt maturities of more than $9 billion. However the company has committed bank facilities of $10 billion, which are essentially undrawn, as well as excellent access to public debt markets.

-- No downgrade triggers exist that would accelerate the maturity of a material amount of IBM's debt. To our knowledge, IBM has no material off-balance-sheet liabilities that we have not already factored into our leverage analysis. We expect discretionary cash flow to exceed $10 billion a year, based on a diverse earnings base and sustained operating profitability, effective working capital management, and stable capital intensity (adjusted capital expenditures are about 5% of adjusted revenues). Dividends are moderate in relation to FOCF. We expect IBM will remain committed to shareholder returns, with annual share repurchases largely funded by discretionary cash flow. Outlook The outlook is stable. IBM's good market position and broad product and revenue base provide cash flow and ratings stability. Highly competitive industry conditions, a moderately acquisitive growth strategy, and significant share repurchases currently constrain the potential for a higher rating. However, we could lower the rating if increased investment in acquisitions or share repurchases lead to sustained leverage in excess of 1.5x. Related Criteria And Research

-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012

-- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012

-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded

To From International Business Machines Corp. IBM Credit Corp. Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1 IBM International Finance N.V. Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/-- A+/Stable/-- International Business Machines Corp. IBM Credit Corp. IBM International Group Capital LLC Senior Unsecured AA- A+ Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1 IBM Capital Inc. Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)