(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - After numerous natural catastrophes led to near record-high insured
losses for U.S. property/casualty (P/C) insurers in 2011, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services expects the sector's credit quality to be stable in 2012 and
2013, said an article published today, titled "Stable Demand And An Ability To
Withstand Losses Should Support U.S. Property/Casualty Insurers' Financial
Performance."
"We believe that insured losses resulting from man-made or natural
catastrophes have a bigger impact on P/C--commercial and personal
lines--insurers' operating results than macroeconomic factors do relative to
other sectors," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Neil Stein. "Demand for
P/C insurance, such as automobile and homeowners', is fairly steady because
many consider these insurance products an essential good." Policyholder volume
nationwide has remained very stable for a number of years.
"In our view, U.S.-based P/C insurers are generally on solid financial
footing," said Mr. Stein. "They have very strong balance sheets and are able
to withstand large catastrophes and manage their asset, credit, and
underwriting risks." In addition, capitalization remains a significant
strength for most of the companies we rate, with supporting investment
strategies and asset portfolios that are generally conservative and largely
risk averse to address the unpredictable and volatile nature and timing of
claims.
We expect modestly positive premium growth in 2012, largely because of rate
increases stemming from last year's catastrophe activity and payroll
additions, but we believe the increases will not be uniform across all product
lines.
"Despite these strengths, we see some grounds for caution because P/C insurers
continue to face a sluggish economy, reinvestment risk resulting from low
investment yields, and potentially inadequate reserve levels--primarily among
commercial lines insurers," said Mr. Stein.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)