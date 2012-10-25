Oct 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned the senior unsecured debt securities filed under Irvine, Ca.-based Allergan Inc.'s Rule 415 shelf registration a preliminary 'A+' rating. The filing falls under the SEC's well-known seasoned issuer (WKSI) rules, which do not require a dollar amount of securities to be registered. Each time the company sells securities, it will provide a prospectus supplement that will contain specific information about the terms of that offering. Our rating on specialty pharmaceutical and medical-device company Allergan reflects its "strong" business risk profile and "minimal" financial risk profile, based on our criteria. The strong business risk profile reflects the company's leading positions in specialty pharmaceutical (82% of sales for the first half of 2012) and medical products (18%) markets, with minimal competitive threats and good product and geographic diversity. Concentration in sales of Botox (30% of total sales) is mitigated by the product split of 51% for therapeutic use and 49% for cosmetic indications. Allergan focuses on pharmaceutical treatments for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, obesity intervention, urological, and other specialty areas. Other risks, which the company continues to manage well, include increasing global pressures on reimbursement, high R&D spending to maintain its competitive advantage and niche products, legal challenges, and modest sensitivity to economic cycles. Minimal financial risk is characterized by strong cash flows, low debt leverage, and exceptional liquidity. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Ratings Unchanged Allergan Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ New Rating Allergan Inc. Sr unsecd (WKSI) shelf registration A+(prelim)