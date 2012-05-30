(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference
call on Thursday, June 14, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time to
discuss the outlook, key credit drivers and recent developments in the North
American Midstream Energy and Master Limited Partnership (MLP) sector. Speakers
on the conference call from the Standard & Poor's Midstream Energy and MLP team
are analytical manager David Lundberg and senior team members Bill Ferara,
Michael Grande, Nora Pickens, and Gerry Hannochko. Topics that will be covered
on the call will be:
-- Overview of Midstream Energy Key Credit Factors;
-- Industry overview and macro-level drivers affecting the midstream
sector;
-- Recent M&A activity and its impact on ratings;
-- Outlook on commodity prices - crude oil, natural gas and natural gas
liquids;
-- Infrastructure developments affecting the transportation of liquids,
crude oil, and;
-- natural gas;
-- Dynamics of long-haul natural gas pipelines given weak basis spreads;
and
-- Canadian oil transportation trends.
After the prepared remarks, the speakers and additional team members will be
available to answer your questions.
If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of
time, please submit by sending an email to
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by Wednesday, June 13.
Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a
complimentary basis.
The teleconference will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. Please call at least
15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call
registration process.
Live Dial-in Numbers:
-- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-888-677-2162
-- U.S./Canada Toll: 1-210-234-9748
-- Conference ID#: 3450731
-- Passcode: SANDP
Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in
"listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the
Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback
is available until Thursday, July 12, 2012.
If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail:
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.
