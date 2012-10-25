Overview
-- Salt Lake City-based health care staffing provider CHG Healthcare
Services Inc. is being acquired by Leonard Green Partners (LGP) and Ares
Management (Ares).
-- CHG will finance $665 million of the deal with a first-lien credit
facility and a second-lien term loan.
-- We are assigning CHG our 'B' corporate credit rating. At the same
time, we are assigning the first-lien credit facility our 'B' issue-level
rating and assigning the second-lien term loan our 'CCC+' issue-level rating.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company will
maintain adequate liquidity, while credit metrics will remain above 5x over
the near term, supportive of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard and Poor's Ratings Services assigned CHG Healthcare
Services Inc. its 'B' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned CHG Buyer Corp.'s proposed $550 million
first-lien credit facility (comprised of a $100 million revolver maturing 2017
and a $450 million first-lien term loan maturing 2019) our 'B' issue-level
rating with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation for
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of principal default.
We also assigned CHG Buyer Corp.'s proposed $215 million second-lien term loan
maturing 2020 our 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6',
indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of
principal default.
Rationale
Our ratings on CHG Healthcare Services Inc. reflect the company's "weak"
business risk profile, highlighted by CHG's operating concentration in the
highly competitive health care staffing industry. This is partly offset by the
company's revenue growth of its locum tenens business, providing some
stability against the variability of demand and supply from its allied health
and travel nurse segment. The rating also reflects the company's "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile. This incorporates our expectation that
pro-forma adjusted leverage will be over 7x following the leverage buyout
(LBO) by it sponsors LGP and Ares. We expect the company will use available
cash flow to reduce debt, but we expect adjusted leverage will still be above
5x through 2013 and 2014. CHG is the largest locum tenens health care staffing
firm with a leading presence in allied health and travel nurse staffing.
Our 2012 and 2013 base-case assumptions incorporate double-digit revenue
growth primarily stemming from continued strong demand in the locum tenens
segment, which we expect to exceed the industry due to CHG's leading market
presence as the only provider that has a main focus in locum tenens and
national sales force network. We also expect high-single-digit revenue growth
in the company's travel nurse division and modest growth in allied health care
services. According to Staffing Industry Analysts forecasts, the health care
staffing industry is expected to grow over 6% to $11 billion by 2016,
benefiting from a shortage of health care professionals, an aging population,
and health care reform.
We expect strong growth to contribute to improved EBITDA margins of over 100
basis points and free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in excess of $40
million. Margins should benefit from rapid growth at its higher-margin locum
tenens business. Our expectations for revenue and margin improvements are
consistent with the company's year-to-date 2012 performance. We expect the
company to use its FOCF for debt repayment in the absence of sponsor
dividends.
CHG's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile primarily reflects our
expectation for post-LBO adjusted debt to EBITDA in excess of 7x. We expect
the company to rapidly deleverage through EBITDA growth and voluntary debt
repayment, but expect leverage will remain above 5x through 2014. Our
calculation of adjusted debt includes unfunded medical malpractice reserve net
of taxes of more than $80 million. The financial risk profile also reflects
new sponsor ownership; we believe that improvements in the financial risk
profile could be offset by debt-financed dividends to the owners. However, in
the near term we expect the company will use excess cash to reduce its debt.
We also do not expect the company to be acquisitive in the near term, given
limited history of acquisitions and successful organic growth strategy.
CHG's "weak" business risk profile primarily reflects the cyclicality of the
staffing industry sector and the company's narrow presence in the locum tenens
staffing business. Health care staffing experienced a significant fall off in
demand in 2009, predominantly in the nurse and allied health staffing
subsectors. These subsectors are very sensitive to unemployment rates and
hospital budgets. In a weak economy, hospitals view travel nurses as a
nonessential expense that can be reduced. The company's travel nurse and
allied health staffing businesses have since rebounded due to an improving
economy. Nurse and allied health staffing represent about 20% of CHG's
revenues and 10% of EBITDA. However, the exposure to severe cyclicality in
this business is reflected in our assessment of business risk.
While the company is heavily reliant on its locum tenens staffing business,
CHG has become a leading player in the sector by increasing market share over
the past few years and now holds a 25% market share. CHG benefits from its
national scale and network as the only provider with a majority focus in locum
tenens, as compared with other competitors where locum tenens business
represents only a small fraction of their business. The locum tenens staffing
industry (about 80% of CHG's revenues and 90% of EBITDA) is less cyclical and
has not been significantly affected by economical peaks and troughs. This
business somewhat offsets the impact of cyclicality from its nurse and allied
health staffing business. Because doctors generally drive hospital admissions
and revenues, hospitals are unlikely to cut physician staffing during
difficult times.
CHG's physicians have a diverse mix of specialties, which provides a
competitive advantage when negotiating with multispecialty hospitals. We
believe this has resulted in high retention rates with its clients and staffed
physicians. Accordingly, CHG has outperformed its peers given revenue per day
and gross margins per day booked that are higher than its publicly traded
competitors AMN Healthcare Services Inc., On Assignment Inc., and Cross
Country Healthcare Inc.
Liquidity
We view CHG's liquidity as adequate. Sources of cash are likely to exceed
mandatory uses over the next two years. Relevant aspects of the company's
liquidity profile, based on our criteria are:
-- We believe sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.
-- Sources include full availability on its $100 million revolver and our
expectation of free operating cash flow of over $40 million.
-- We expect the company to keep negligible cash balances.
-- Uses primarily reflect annual capital expenditures that are less than
$10 million.
-- We expect CHG will be able to cover operating needs even with a 15%
EBITDA decline.
-- The company new revolver will have a springing first-lien covenant
test, when borrowings exceed $25 million.
-- Potential cash-flow volatility that could be tied to high-impact,
low-probability events could affect the company's ability to contend with
unexpected cash requirements, given its reliance on its revolver for liquidity.
-- There are no significant debt maturities until 2017, when its revolver
expires.
Recovery analysis
For a complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on CHG, to be
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio well above 5x over the near term, supportive
of a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We believe the improved health
care staffing operating environment will be sustained over the near term,
supporting EBITDA growth.
While highly unlikely, a higher rating could be achieved if we believe debt to
EBITDA will be sustained below 5x. This would be based on our expectation that
the owners would not incur additional debt to finance a dividend that would
releverage the company well over 5x.
A lower rating could result if revenues decline due to fallen demand or
decreases in customers' physician reimbursement rates that affect rates for
locum tenens. Operating challenges could result in cash outflows and revolver
borrowings in excess of $25 million. This would trigger the springing covenant
on the credit facility and could result in tightness on its revolver covenant
of below 10% and a lower rating.
Ratings List
New Rating
CHG Healthcare Services Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
CHG Buyer Corporation
Senior Secured
$215M second-lien term loan due 2020 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
$450M first-lien term loan due 2019 B
Recovery Rating 3
$100M revolver due 2017 B
Recovery Rating 3
