(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'AA+' senior debt rating to USAA Capital (USCGX.O) Corp.'s recent $250 million senior debt issue. USAA Capital Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of United Services Automobile Association (USAA), issued three-year notes maturing September 2014 that will be used to fund certain long-term noncredit card consumer receivables; investments in real estate; and acquisitions of capital assets; and to repay existing indebtedness incurred for these assets. The 'AA+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on USAA and its related entities are based on the group's extremely strong competitive position among members of the U.S. military and their families. Other strengths include the company's conservative investment strategy, extremely strong liquidity, very strong operating results, extremely strong capital adequacy, and excellent enterprise risk management. The group's concentration in property-catastrophe risk and somewhat limited financial flexibility resulting from its reciprocal ownership status offset the positive factors. We consider USAA Capital Corp. to be core to USAA and its related entities under our insurance, corporate, and financial institutions group methodology criteria. We expect USAA to remain focused on being a provider of choice for the military community and to sustain its extremely strong competitive position, dominant market share, and membership loyalty. We expect its operating performance to remain stable through different underwriting cycles and generally to outperform the industry. The negative outlook on USAA and related entities reflects our view that the United States' local-currency rating constrains our financial strength ratings on insurers. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 RATINGS LIST New Rating USAA Capital Corp. $250 Million Senior Debt AA+