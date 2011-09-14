(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) CHICAGO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'BBB+' to Exelis Inc.'s (Exelis) planned issuance of $650 million in fixed rate 10-year and 30-year senior unsecured notes once its spin-off from ITT Corporation (ITT) is complete.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to pay a special cash distribution to ITT. The ratings are contingent upon the completion of the spin-off and will be subject to a final review by Fitch. A full list of expected ratings is shown below. The new notes will be issued by Exelis, currently a subsidiary of ITT and will be guaranteed by ITT. The ITT guarantee will terminate upon completion of the spin-off. Fitch expects to rate the new notes in conjunction with the planned separation of Exelis Inc. (formerly ITT Defense) and Xylem (formerly ITT Water) from ITT Corporation. ITT currently expects the separation to occur by the end of 2011. The ratings are also subject to Fitch's final review of indentures for any additional debt, new bank credit agreements, and sharing agreements for taxes or other liabilities. The expected ratings reflect Exelis' highly diversified portfolio of defense-related products and services provided to U.S. military and government customers. Exelis supplies a wide range of defense electronics for numerous applications which limits its exposure to specific programs. In addition, the company benefits from high levels of overall defense spending; strong cash flow; solid credit metrics for the ratings; and a large backlog. Fitch expects the company will follow a conservative financial strategy after the planned spin-off, and Fitch projects that most of Exelis' financial metrics will be strong for the expected ratings. Rating Concerns: Exelis is exposed to uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) budget for fiscal year (FY) 2012 as well as expected decline in defense spending thereafter. Other risks include the large pension deficit; future cash deployment strategy; high customer concentration with U.S. Government accounting for approximately 86% of sales; high percentage of revenues from contracts funded by DoD's Oversees Contingency Operations (OCO) budget; and expected decline in revenues accompanied with margin pressures as product mix is projected to be unfavorable in 2011. In addition, Fitch is concerned with Exelis' lack of a track record as a standalone company as it will need to develop in-house support functions which are currently handled by ITT. Industry Risk: High levels of defense spending currently support Exelis' ratings, but Fitch has concerns about U.S. government budget deficits and their impact on defense spending after fiscal year (FY) 2012. Defense spending trends will be a key driver of Exelis' credit profile, although Fitch believes that modest declines in defense spending would not necessarily lead to negative rating actions given Exelis' current credit profile. Revenues Expected to Decline: A significant portion of Exelis' 2010 revenues was derived from three major product offerings: US SINCGARS, IED Jammers and Night Vision. Sales of these products were fueled by the high OCO and had been declining since 2009. Driven by sales trends of these products, Fitch expects a continued decline in Exelis' revenues in 2011. Even with the projected revenue decline from these three product lines, some of Exelis' future revenues are projected to be derived from OCO, exposing Exelis to this highest risk section of the DoD budget. Margin Risks: Exelis' margins are projected to decline due to an ongoing shift in sales mix as the company is expected to generate a higher percentage of revenues from the lower margin service operations as compared to product sales. Fitch expects revenues from service operations in 2011 will be higher than 40% reported as of year-end 2010. Exelis expects sales mix to stabilize in the near term; however Fitch is concerned with a possible continued increase in the service revenues as such a scenario will negatively affect company's margins. Cash Flows: Fitch expects Exelis to generate positive free cash flow (FCF). The FCF may come under pressure in the near term due to possible contributions to fund the current pension fund deficit. In addition, the FCF may be negatively impacted depending on the company's acquisitions and potential shareholder friendly cash deployment strategies. Liquidity: Exelis is expected to have adequate liquidity which is expected to include a revolving credit facility that supports a commercial paper (CP) program, and approximately $200 million in cash. Fitch expects to rate Exelis as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured long term debt 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --CP 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is expected to be Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst (Exelis Inc.) David Petu, CFA Director +1-212-908-0280 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Craig Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310 Primary Analyst (ITT and Xylem) Cheryl Peterson Director +1-312-606-2309 Fitch, Inc. 70 West Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Eric Ause Senior Director +1-312-606-2302 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))