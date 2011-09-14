(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KLP [KMUNL.UL] Kommunekreditt AS's (KLP Kommunekreditt, 'A-'/Stable/'F2') covered bonds at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows the implementation of Fitch's Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria published on 14 March 2011. The ratings are based on KLP Kommunekreditt's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 18.1%, the combination of which enables the public sector covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis, provided that the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds is sufficient to sustain the corresponding stress scenario. The agency also modelled expected recoveries from the cover pool in case of a default of the covered bonds in a 'AAA' stress scenario. Fitch found an OC of 16%, which is the minimum level the issuer commits to maintain, to be sufficient for its cash-flow model to sustain a 'AA+' level of stress and to provide more than 51% recoveries on the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario, justifying a one-notch uplift from the PD rating, under Fitch's covered bonds rating criteria. All else being equal, KLP Kommunekreditt's covered bond rating could be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer is rated at least 'BBB+'. The issuer is a specialised, wholly owned subsidiary of KLP Banken AS ('A-'/Stable/'F2'), which in turn is 100% owned by Kommunal Landspensjonskasse ('A'/Stable), one of Norway's largest life insurers. It was established in August 2009 and was granted its licence to operate as a regulated covered bonds issuer in the same year, pursuant to the Amendments of Chapter 2, Subsection IV of the Norwegian Financial Institutions Act of 1988. The increase in the D-Factor to 18.1% from 16.6% follows the programme's review in light of Fitch's covered bonds counterparty criteria. The increased D-Factor incorporates Fitch's analysis of the potential replacement of a derivative counterparty and the liquidity risk posed by potential termination payments due under derivative contracts registered in the cover pool following a counterparty's default. These payments rank pari passu with the covered bonds. In the case of KLP, all derivative contracts are entered into with external parties that do not belong to the issuer's group. All are rated 'A+'/'F1' or above. The swaps transform the principal and interest due on the bonds into floating rate in NOK, and are fairly standard in the market. Moreover, the current mark-to-market of the swaps is small. Overall, the exposure to swap counterparties was considered limited as regards replacement and liquidity risk, and the D-Factor adjustment has been minimal. In addition, the D-Factor assigned to the programme reflects the strong segregation of the cover pool for the benefit of the covered bonds holders under the Norwegian legislation. It is also driven by Fitch's assessment of the liquidity gaps between the cover pool and the covered bonds: the 12-month extension provides more time to refinance the loans to Norwegian local authorities than the nine months the agency deems necessary in a stressed situation. While the extension feature does not constitute an issuer event of default, the programme includes a reserve funded for two months which covers the issuer's payment obligations. The programme's D-Factor also takes into account the possibility of an alternative management of the cover pool and covered bonds should the issuer default, and the involvement of the Norwegian regulator towards the covered bonds. The covered bonds are secured over a cover pool comprising exposures to public-sector entities in Norway. As of September 2011, the cover pool amounted to NOK22.34bn (including NOK1.8bn of substitute assets). It consisted of 1,066 assets from 354 debtors, with the largest obligor representing 3.7% of the outstanding portfolio, and the 20 largest exposures accounting for 34.6% of the pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has modelled a cumulative default rate of 36.9% for the cover pool, driven by the credit quality and concentration of the underlying obligors. In addition, Fitch modelled a recovery rate of 83% for the defaulted assets. In its analysis, Fitch has considered that the Kingdom of Norway ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') would still be solvent. The residual weighted average life of the pool is 11.8 years, versus 2.9 years for the covered bonds. In a wind-down situation for the issuer, this creates the need to refinance part of the cover pool to meet payments on the covered bonds. This was modelled in Fitch's cash-flow analysis. Interest and currency risks are mitigated, as the covered bonds are swapped into floating rate (three-month Nibor) in NOK and the assets in the cover pool that do not bear a floating rate were swapped into the same rate. Finally, 64% of assets bear a variable rate of interest that is not tied to Nibor. The basis risk between this rate and Nibor is mitigated by the possibility for the issuer to increase the rate paid by the borrowers with a 14-day notice period. Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the OC taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating. 