(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) CHICAGO, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'BBB' to Xylem Inc.'s (Xylem) planned issuance of $1.2 billion in fixed rate 5-year and 10-year senior unsecured notes once its spin-off from ITT Corporation (ITT) is complete. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to pay a special cash distribution to ITT. The ratings are contingent upon the completion of the spin-off and will be subject to a final review by Fitch. A full list of expected ratings is shown below. The new notes will be issued by Xylem, Inc, currently a subsidiary of ITT and will be guaranteed by ITT. The ITT guarantee will terminate upon completion of the spin-off. Fitch expects to rate the new notes in conjunction with the planned separation of Xylem (formerly ITT Water) and Exelis, Inc. (formerly ITT Defense) from ITT Corporation. ITT currently expects the separation to occur by the end of 2011. The ratings are also subject to Fitch's final review of indentures for any additional debt, new bank credit agreements, and sharing agreements for taxes or other liabilities. The expected ratings on the new notes reflect Xylem's current stability and future growth potential of the broad product offerings. The geographic balance is 74% in North America and Europe with other revenues coming from Latin America and Asia Pacific. With a solid expected liquidity position and adequate cash flow generation, the company is projected to increase growth through higher capital expenditures and consistent acquisition spending. Rating Concerns: Financial metrics are expected to be weaker at Xylem compared to ITT's metrics prior to the separation. Risks include discretionary spending for acquisitions, integration risks, and weak demand in Xylem's water markets which could result in higher-than-expected leverage. These concerns are somewhat offset by the company's new management teams commitment to maintaining solid investment grade metrics. Fitch expects the company to focus on organic growth during the next several quarters which would be supported by capital expenditures and research and development, although a debt funded acquisition remains an issue for future rating actions. Other concerns include Xylem's transition as a stand-alone company which is to some extent offset by the natural exposure to mid-, early- and late-cycle markets Rating Action Triggers: If leverage metrics were to weaken to over 2 times (x) without an expected recovery in 12 to 18 months or if significant weakening in emerging economies were to occur, the ratings and/or Outlook could be reviewed for a downgrade. On the other hand, results and metrics could strengthen if Xylem achieves favorable margins from successful integration of its YSI acquisition and competitive market shares in its water markets and maintains leverage at or below 1.5x which could potentially lead to an upgrade. Operating and Market Overview: Fitch estimates Xylem could experience revenue growth in the mid-single digits over the next few years as growth in industrial, public utilities and emerging markets more than offsets a slow recovery in commercial and residential markets. Xylem's dedication to areas such as China and India are believed to be significant contributors to the company's growth. As of Dec. 31, 2010, the geographic mix by revenue was 39% in Europe, 35% in the United States, 11% within the Asia Pacific region, and finally 15% in other areas. On the industrial side, oil & gas, power, chemical, and mining end-markets are expected to continue to improve in the near term. Growing aftermarket activity is expected to offset the impact of weak commercial and residential markets. Aftermarket activities for parts and services accounted for approximately 16% of the revenues in 2010 and estimated to be an area of growth in the near to mid future. Fitch believes Xylem's exposure to mid-, early- and late-cycle markets should provide some natural offset in future downturns. Early-cycle businesses; which describes those markets that are usually first to be affected by a slowdown in the economy, include residential and the manufacturing piece of industrial. Commercial construction is the largest component of Xylem's exposure to mid-cycle businesses and the oil& gas exposure within industrial is considered a late-cycle business. However, residential and commercial construction markets have not recovered from the most recent downturn and remain at low levels. The company's exposure to public utilities, which represent 40% of revenue, is a relatively consistent business due to tariffs which are a primary funding source and are not dependent solely on municipality budgets. Margin Risks: Excluding one-time separation costs, margins should improve in 2011 due to increased volumes, cost savings from prior restructuring actions, and synergies expected from 2010 acquisitions. These will be partly offset by commodity inflation, higher corporate costs and research and development expenses. Risks to long-term margin growth include the company's ability to sustain the competitive aftermarket business, limit incremental back office costs following ITT's planned separation, and continue to expand highly engineered product lines and efficient acquisition implementations. These concerns are partially offset by water market growth trends in emerging markets which often can be more than twice as high as GDP, as well as the high margins earned on rentals and frequent turnover due to sales associated with the rental pool assets. Cash Flows: Free cash flows are anticipated by Fitch to support the expected rating and will likely increase in later years as operating results improve. However, concerns remain around controlling working capital needs while growing aftermarket share and the extent of capital outflows needed to expand in emerging markets and grow the rental business. Fitch expects the company to pay a dividend; however, the timing and size of the payout will fall within the discretion of the new directors once the spin-off is complete. Ample Liquidity: Liquidity at Xylem should be more than sufficient to meet short-term funding requirements and support expected growth. The company's liquidity is expected to include a new revolving credit facility that supports a commercial paper (CP) program, and solid free cash flow with minimal short term liabilities. The company will not have any asbestos liabilities and pension contributions are projected to be in the range of approximately $8 - $10 million in 2011. Water Industry: Xylem should see consistent growth in demand for several reasons. In North America, infrastructure for potable and wastewater applications continues to age. In addition, water treatment solutions related to oil and gas extraction will drive increased demand for products within this market. In emerging markets, growing populations and economic development should drive demand for water treatment solutions. Fitch expects to rate Xylem's as follows: --Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured long term debt 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper 'F2'. Primary Analyst (ITT and Xylem) Cheryl Peterson Director +1-312-606-2309 Fitch, Inc. 70 West Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Eric Ause Senior Director +1-312-606-2302 Primary Analyst (Exelis) David Petu Director +1-212-908-0280 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Craig Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310