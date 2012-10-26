Oct 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B' issue rating and '2' recovery rating to Basking Ridge, N.J.-based telecommunications solutions provider Avaya Inc.'s proposed $1.4 billion term loan B-4 due 2017. The proposed term loan B-4 has a springing maturity of July 2015, conditioned on net leverage, the occurrence of an IPO, or repayment or refinancing of at least $750 million of outstanding notes due 2015. The B-4 term loan amends and extends the company's B-1 term loan due 2014. This transaction does not affect our 'B-' corporate credit rating or stable outlook on the company. We expect Avaya to reestablish positive operating trends over the next 12 months while maintaining "adequate" liquidity. Because of weakening end markets in Europe, deferral of U.S. government-related information technology (IT) hardware purchases, and general softness in IT hardware purchases, we expect EBITDA generation for the next 12 months to erode from the $883 million we calculate for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, which treats certain restructuring charges as operational expenses. Discretionary cash flow is likely to be negative for 2012 and remain negative over the next 12 months, as profits remain elusive and residual restructuring charges related to rightsizing its operations continue, albeit below prior-year levels. The rating derives considerable support from the adequate liquidity assessment, which we believe will remain intact over the next 12 months. On Sept. 30, 2012, cash amounted to $337 million and the company had availability of about $425 million under revolving credit facilities due 2016. We expect cash uses to include about $400 million of cash interest expense, $130 million of capital expenditures, $170 million of pension funding, and about $150 million of cash restructuring costs over the coming 12 months. Leverage for the company is very high, at about 9.1x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, including underfunded pension adjustments and operating lease adjustments. RATINGS LIST Avaya Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- New Ratings Avaya Inc. Senior Secured Term loan B-4 due 2017 B Recovery Rating 2