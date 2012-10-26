Overview -- Spirit announced today it will take a $590 million pretax forward loss charge in third-quarter 2012 because of cost overruns on several development programs, which will likely result in much lower free cash flow in 2013. -- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive and affirming the 'BB' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that key credit metrics will remain strong for the rating but it is unlikely the company will be able to generate sustainable positive free cash flow until at least 2014. Rating Action On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Wichita, Kan.-based aerostructure supplier Spirit AeroSystems Inc. and revised the outlook to stable from positive. We are also affirming our 'BBB-' rating on the company's $1.2 billion senior secured credit facility (which includes a $650 million revolver and a $550 million term loan), with a recovery rating of '1', which indicates very high recovery (90%-100%) in a payment default scenario. We are affirming our 'BB-' rating on Spirit's $600 million unsecured notes with a recovery rating of '5', indicating expectations of modest recovery (10%-30%) in a simulated default scenario. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that problems executing new programs will result in 2013 free cash flow being much lower than our previous expectations and will delay a turn to sustainable positive free cash flow until at least 2014. Spirit announced it will be taking a $590 million pretax forward loss charge in the third quarter of 2012, reflecting its expectation of higher future costs related to materials, labor, and factory support on the 787, G280, and G650 programs. Although the charge is noncash now, the higher costs will result in additional cash outflows over the next few years. Spirit has obtained lender consent to loosen covenants in its credit facility through the second quarter of 2013 because this charge would result in a violation of financial covenants. Separately, Spirit also announced that it reached a final settlement with insurers for all claims related to an April tornado that damaged a facility. Spirit has already received $105 million and will receive an additional $130 million, likely in the fourth quarter 2012, to cover significant repairs expected to occur in 2013. We assess Spirit's financial risk profile as "significant," which reflects above-average credit metrics for the rating and large investment needs to participate in new programs, which has resulted in significant negative free cash flow since 2005. Debt to EBITDA was 2x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 35% for the 12 months ended June 28, 2012. We expect modest improvement over the next year (after adjusting for this one-time charge) mainly because of increasing production rates on the profitable 737, which accounts for roughly 50% of total sales. We expect that positive free cash flow in 2012 will only be temporary, as the company benefits from one-time insurance proceeds along with $200 million in cash advances from Airbus related to the A350 program. In 2013, we expect that free cash flow will again be negative because of higher costs on development programs combined with cash outlays to repair tornado damage to its Wichita facility. In the long term, we expect free cash flow to get a significant boost from material production increases of the 787. However, the 787 program has been delayed several times in the past, and we believe the planned increase in production rates involves significant operational and financial risks. We view the company's business risk profile as "fair," which reflects Spirit's limited customer and program diversity. In an attempt to improve diversity, Spirit won awards on several non-Boeing aircraft programs in recent years, including the Airbus A350, Sikorsky CH-53K military helicopter, Mitsubishi MRJ regional jet, and the Gulfstream G280 and G650 business jets. These aircraft are all in various stages of development or initial production. At the same time, Spirit has had to manage increasing production rates on the 737 and 787, which has proved challenging, resulting in a modest deterioration in operating efficiency. Still, Spirit remains the largest independent supplier of commercial aerostructures with solid positions on popular aircraft. Liquidity We view Spirit's liquidity as "adequate." We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. We also expect sources to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by 15%. On June 28, 2012, Spirit had $180 million of cash on the balance sheet. The company also has an undrawn $650 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2017. Because of the recently announced $590 million charge, Spirit needed to amend financial covenants to maintain access to the revolver. We expect the company to remain in compliance with the revised covenants over the next year. Free cash flow was $29 million through the six months ended June 28, 2012, and we expect about $350 million in free cash flow for full-year 2012 (including one-time payments). However, we expect that free cash flow will be volatile over the next 12 months, as large inflows and outflows occur. A positive factor includes cash collection on 787 deliveries to Boeing, which only began to occur recently after Spirit repaid a large portion of cash advances that Boeing made in prior years. However, working capital and capital spending requirements will likely increase to support new programs, as well as higher build rates on existing programs. Recovery analysis For our full recovery analysis, see our recovery report published March 28, 2012, on Ratings Direct. Outlook The outlook is stable. Adequate near-term liquidity, expected improved performance on existing programs, a sizable backlog, and healthy demand for commercial aircraft should help Spirit maintain its current credit quality. We expect increasing costs and investment in new programs to pressure free cash flow and prevent an upgrade over the next 12 months. However, we could raise the ratings if the 787 program deliveries result in free cash flow to debt increasing to more than 10% for a sustained period. We could lower the ratings if the commercial aerospace market deteriorates significantly, or if any additional problems on the 787 or other programs have a material adverse effect on key credit metrics or liquidity, such that FFO to debt falls below 25% or cash and revolver availability declines below $200 million. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook To Stable To From Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Senior Secured BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 5