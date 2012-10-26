Overview -- U.S. diversified health care products manufacturer Abbott Laboratories has disclosed details of the spin-off of its branded pharamaceutical operations into a new company, AbbVie Inc. -- The absence of the branded pharma business diminishes Abbott's scale and diversity while the higher leverage modestly weakens credit protection measures. -- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings to 'A+' from 'AA', and affirming the 'A-1+' short-term rating. The ratings are removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Oct. 19, 2011. -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that future financial policies will be consistent with past policies in that leverage will only rarely, and briefly, exceed 2x and more typically be in the 1.0x to 1.5x range. While we expect the company to be acquisitive, only very large acquisitions would affect the business risk profile. Rating Action On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Abbott Park, Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories to 'A+' from 'AA', and affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term rating. The ratings are removed them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Oct. 19, 2011. Rationale The ratings on Abbott reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" and the financial risk profile as "modest". In our view, the absence of the high-margin, high-cash flow branded pharmaceuticals business will result in a somewhat less diverse operation, with substanitially lower cash flow. However, we still view the business risk profile as strong, reflecting: -- Product and geographic diversity; -- Leading market positions; -- Growth prospects enhanced by emerging market focus; -- Relatively high barriers to entry; -- Commodity-like nature of some business segments; -- Low profitability metrics, such as operating margin and return on capital, relative to peers; -- Technology risk; -- Regulatory risk; and -- Competitive and pricing pressures. The financial risk profile reflects generally conservative financial policies demonstrated by initial leverage that is close to, but outside of the range that is typical for minimal financial risk. Improvement or maintenance of this risk profile depends, in our view on the size and pace of acquisitions. Abbott Laboratories has positions in a range of healthcare product categories, including pediatric and adult nutritionals, branded generic pharmaceuticals that mainly address emerging markets, diagnostic instruments that address a range of markets and products that address conditions affecting the vascular system as well as other units. We believe the XIENCE DES stent platform provides growth potential, as line extensions build on its market-leading position but note that Abbott lost its stream of royalty payments in 2012 when Boston Scientific Corp. commercialized its self-manufactured PROMUS in the U.S. We are expecting mid-single digit revenue growth in 2013 reflecting, in part, the absence of the recurring items and modest recoveries in most business units. We expect the corporate EBITDA margin to improve to the upper 20% range. This still remains somewhat weaker than peers, to the extent that we can isolate and compare the various business segments. Additionally, while we expect return on capital to improve to about 14% over the next few years, it will remain below peers, including Becton Dickinson & Co. (21%), and Baxter International Inc. (26%). We believe Abbott's product portfolio offers diversity on many levels; in addition to product and geographic mix, there is a mix of insured versus self-pay products, and a variation of technology intensity. While we believe that high sales into emerging markets pose some risk (such as country and regulatory regime risk, transfer and convertibility risk, and foreign exchange risk) we believe that the benefits of further geographic diversity and strong growth prospects outweigh these negatives for the foreseeable future. Given a still-weak global economy, particularly in developed markets, we believe emerging market penetration will likely be the most significant contributor to revenue growth in the near term. We believe diversification meaningfully enhances the company's corporate business risk profile to strong, above what a weighted average of each segment's business risk might suggest. We view the nutrition business as being the most consumer-oriented, particularly in the adult nutrition market, which is roughly one-half of nutrition segment sales. We believe that, while the branded pharmaceutical business in India may be more stable than generic pharmaceuticals, its products do not enjoy patent protection, so this business has greater business risk compared with proprietary pharmaceuticals. Abbott should maintain its competitive position through product enhancements and next-generation systems, particularly in nutrition, core diagnostics, and diabetes. As the name implies Innovation-driven businesses should provide opportunities for higher technology, new product introductions with attendant higher EBITDA margins and growth potential. The pipeline includes products such as ABSORB, a drug eluting bioresorbable vascular scaffold and MitraClip, a percutaneous valve repair system. Due to its unique characteristics, ABSORB could become a leader in the $4 billion market for drug-eluting stents. MitraClip, a pioneering product in heart valve repair may provide a new, safer treatment for a poorly served patient population, estimated to be as large as 4 million. Additionally, numerous new molecular diagnostic products, including oncology and infectious disease assays as well as improved instrument systems, are currently under development. We expect Abbott's conservative financial policies to continue, with the potential for a "minimal" financial risk profile. However, we are currently revising Abbott's financial risk to modest, reflecting leverage of 1.6x and FFO to debt of 51% at the end of 2013. Abbott has used acquisitions, both strategic and opportunistic, to enter new markets and enhance product offerings, and we expect this growth strategy to continue. However, we do not expect significant, transformational acquisitions but rather a series of modest sized purchases. Acquisitions requiring less than $3 billion in debt are unlikely to engender downgrade risk. Liquidity Liquidity is deemed to be "exceptional" and supportive of an 'A-1+' commercial paper rating: -- We expect discretionary cash flow to be close to $1.9 billion at the weakest point in the three-year projection period. -- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of cash of $6.0 billion and free operating cash flow of at least $2.6 billion in 2013) will exceed uses by 2x over the next two years, including about $900 million common stock dividends and modest share repurchases that roughly equal share issuances related to employee programs. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 50%. -- Per the refinancing that will be associated with this transaction; we expect Abbott will have greater than a 30% covenant compliance cushion with the sole $7 billion consolidated net worth covenant. -- We believe the company would be able to absorb a high-impact, low-probability event. -- We believe that the company has well-established bank relationships and solid access to capital markets. Outlook The stable outlook reflects expectations that, despite expected sales growth and margin improvement, the modest financial risk profile will be little changed, as we believe management will continue acquisitions to supplement sluggish organic growth. We believe that downside risk is mitigated by portfolio diversity, good cash flow and liquidity. A lower rating would require incremental debt in excess of $4.0 billion, which would push leverage beyond 2x for more than 2 years. An upgrade would be predicated on sustained achievement of minimal credit measures. Abbott would need to abstain from acquisitions and apply capital to permanent debt reduction for the next two years to achieve this level of credit quality, with funds from operations to debt above the 60% level and debt to EBITDA below the 1.5x needed for a minimal financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch Action; Rating Affirmed To From Abbott Laboratories Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ AA/Watch Neg/A-1+ Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1+/Watch Neg Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From Abbott Laboratories Senior Unsecured A+ AA/Watch Neg Abbott Japan Co. Ltd. Senior Unsecured A+ AA/Watch Neg