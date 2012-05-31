May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is reviewing the assumptions and methodologies it uses to assign global-scale ratings to insurers (excluding bond insurers and mortgage insurers). "Our intention is to enhance the transparency of our methodology and the comparability of ratings on insurers globally with those in other sectors," said credit analyst Rodney A. Clark. The review may result in revisions to some of our assumptions and methodologies, leading to adjustments to some insurance company ratings. "We expect the significant majority of ratings to remain unchanged or move by no more than one notch. Changes to our ratings on any particular insurer will nevertheless depend on the criteria that we adopt after the review," said Mr. Clark. The proposed framework supports forward-looking analysis, incorporating existing elements of our rating analysis with some additional credit elements, most notably the introduction of an Insurance Industry Country Risk Assessment (IICRA), according to our article published today, "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Insurance Companies." We expect to provide guidance about the scoring of each element of a newly introduced "business risk profile" and a "financial risk profile" for each insurer. The combination of the two would typically anchor the final rating. Furthermore, the methodology would establish how we apply various modifiers and caps and how, together with the anchor, these determine the final rating. We anticipate applying the methodology's same key elements in analyzing an insurance group or in the stand-alone analysis of a group member. The IICRA would become a key element of the business risk profile. We would generally determine the proposed IICRA, which addresses the risks that insurers typically face operating in specific industries and countries, at a country or regional level. The IICRA would be similar to the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) in assessing sector and country risks. However, we expect the IICRA to have less influence on insurance ratings than the BICRA has on bank ratings stemming from our view that systemic factors play a smaller role in the creditworthiness of insurers than for banks. Before finalizing any changes to the insurance rating criteria, we will look for feedback from all interested market participants by means of a Request for Comment. "We expect to publish the Request for Comment detailing our proposed changes within a few weeks. Once the comment period closes, we expect to announce the timing for publication of our revised criteria, which will likely be late 2012 or early 2013," Mr. Clark said. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

