May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it is reviewing
the assumptions and methodologies it uses to assign global-scale ratings to
insurers (excluding bond insurers and mortgage insurers).
"Our intention is to enhance the transparency of our methodology and the
comparability of ratings on insurers globally with those in other sectors,"
said credit analyst Rodney A. Clark.
The review may result in revisions to some of our assumptions and
methodologies, leading to adjustments to some insurance company ratings.
"We expect the significant majority of ratings to remain unchanged or move by
no more than one notch. Changes to our ratings on any particular insurer will
nevertheless depend on the criteria that we adopt after the review," said Mr.
Clark.
The proposed framework supports forward-looking analysis, incorporating
existing elements of our rating analysis with some additional credit elements,
most notably the introduction of an Insurance Industry Country Risk Assessment
(IICRA), according to our article published today, "Advance Notice Of Proposed
Criteria Change: Insurance Companies."
We expect to provide guidance about the scoring of each element of a newly
introduced "business risk profile" and a "financial risk profile" for each
insurer. The combination of the two would typically anchor the final rating.
Furthermore, the methodology would establish how we apply various modifiers
and caps and how, together with the anchor, these determine the final rating.
We anticipate applying the methodology's same key elements in analyzing an
insurance group or in the stand-alone analysis of a group member.
The IICRA would become a key element of the business risk profile. We would
generally determine the proposed IICRA, which addresses the risks that
insurers typically face operating in specific industries and countries, at a
country or regional level.
The IICRA would be similar to the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) in assessing sector and country risks. However, we expect the IICRA to
have less influence on insurance ratings than the BICRA has on bank ratings
stemming from our view that systemic factors play a smaller role in the
creditworthiness of insurers than for banks.
Before finalizing any changes to the insurance rating criteria, we will look
for feedback from all interested market participants by means of a Request for
Comment.
"We expect to publish the Request for Comment detailing our proposed changes
within a few weeks. Once the comment period closes, we expect to announce the
timing for publication of our revised criteria, which will likely be late 2012
or early 2013," Mr. Clark said.
(New York Ratings Team)