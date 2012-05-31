(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has downgraded H.E.A.T Mezzanine S.A. Compartment 2's class B1 notes as follows: EUR30.8m class B1 notes (ISIN: XS02512933261): downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf', assigned 'RE0%' One additional default event has occurred since the last review of the transaction in June 2011. The balance of the principal deficiency ledger (PDL) - reflecting defaulted amounts that have not been reduced through excess spread or recoveries - increased to EUR55m as of the January 2012 reporting date from EUR52m at the last review. The high PDL balance significantly exceeds the credit protection of the class B1 notes. The transaction's scheduled maturity is in April 2013. Fitch believes it is unlikely that the outstanding PDL will be sufficiently reduced by then so as to prevent the class B1 notes from suffering losses. Hence, default on the class B1 notes appears highly probable, which is the reason for the downgrade. Fitch has constructed an unlikely scenario in which losses on the class B1 notes could be avoided. In this scenario, no further defaults occur during the remaining 11 months until scheduled maturity and the excess spread remains at the average level observed during the past two years. Additionally, recoveries would need to equal approximately 27% (cumulative observed recoveries to date on defaulted positions have been 0.66%) of the defaulted notional in order to reduce the PDL balance to the level that could be covered by the class B1 notes' credit enhancement. However, the agency believes this scenario is unrealistic and improbable. Since the transaction closed in April 2006, there have been 13 PDL events, together amounting to EUR87m or 31% of the initial portfolio notional. Three of the PDL events were "early terminations", the remaining ten were either "default" or "insolvency" of the respective company. As a result of these PDL events, the portfolio has decreased since closing to currently 34 performing obligors as opposed to 47 obligors initially. The largest exposure accounts for 6.6% of the non-defaulted portfolio and the top five obligors for 28.6%. In Fitch's view, the pool is concentrated in terms of obligor exposures, which increases the vulnerability of the transaction to single defaults. All the loans are bullet loans, maturing in April 2013. Therefore, Fitch expects weaker borrowers to have difficulties re-financing loans at maturity, which could lead to additional defaults. Due to the subordinated nature of the securitised loan instruments, Fitch expects no recoveries. Fitch assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs are forward-looking recovery estimates, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security. The transaction is a cash securitisation of subordinated loans to German medium-sized enterprises. The portfolio companies were selected by HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG ('AA'/Negative/'F1+'), the transaction advisor. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: Quarterly investor reports Applicable criteria, 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 March 2012; 'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities', dated 18 November 2011; 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)