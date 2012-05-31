Overview

-- U.S.-based Consolidated Container Co. LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, Consolidated Container Capital Inc., recently announced that affiliates of Bain Capital Partners LLC will acquire the companies.

-- We're placing all ratings on Consolidated Container on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch listing means we could affirm or lower the ratings following a completion of our review. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Consolidated Container, including its 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale Consolidated Container, a producer of rigid plastic packaging containers, announced global private investment firm Bain Capital Partners LLC (not rated) will buy the company. The companies have not disclosed terms of the definitive agreement to purchase the privately held business from Vestar Capital Partners (not rated) and its other investors. We expect the transaction to close during the third quarter of 2012. The CreditWatch listing reflects the potential for a downgrade if increased debt results in a material deterioration of Consolidated Container's financial risk profile. We could affirm the ratings following our review if business conditions and leverage remain stable or if the increase in debt is not meaningful enough to result in a lower rating. Consolidated Container produces rigid plastic containers for dairy products, water, juice, and other beverages; food, household, and agricultural chemicals; and motor oil. It generated revenues of about $739 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. The company's product mix is somewhat concentrated. About 49% of revenue comes from dairy and water packaging, which are commodity-type products and have mature demand patterns. The company's household chemicals and industrial and specialty packaging products, which are comparatively higher-margin businesses, account for about 30% of sales. The company's "weak" business risk profile reflects its high customer concentration, and a highly fragmented and competitive industry structure. Its significant market share in a relatively stable beverage and consumer product packaging markets and favorable sales contracts with its customers somewhat mitigate this. CreditWatch We will monitor developments associated with the pending acquisition and resolve the CreditWatch listing upon review of the company's financing plans and expected financial profile following the transaction. The CreditWatch placement indicates that we could affirm or lower the ratings depending on our review of the transaction and implications for credit quality. Related Criteria And Research

To From Consolidated Container Co. LLC Consolidated Container Capital Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- B/Stable/-- Consolidated Container Co. LLC Second-Lien Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 6 First-Lien Senior Secured B/Watch Neg B

Consolidated Container Co. LLC Second-Lien Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 6 First-Lien Senior Secured B/Watch Neg B

Recovery Rating 3 3