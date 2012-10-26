Oct 26 () - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia's (FVG) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring those on Italy's sovereign rating. The rating action affects financial debt outstanding of about EUR1.1bn, including subsidized state loans and bonds issued between 2001 and 2007 for an original amount of EUR1.7bn. The rating affirmation reflects the region's solid budgetary performance, with an operating margin hovering above 10% and close to balanced budgets leading to declining debt and fund balance surpluses of about 10% of the operating revenues. Friuli's ratings remain constrained by Italy's as under Fitch's criteria the maximum a subnational can be rated above the sovereign is three notches. Should Italy's Outlook be revised to Stable, Friuli's Outlooks would change accordingly. A drop of operating margin below 10%, judged by Fitch to be permanent, combined with debt rising above Fitch's expectations could trigger a negative rating action. Fitch expects FVG's operating margin to continue to hover around 10% over the medium term. GDP contraction at the regional level is expected by Fitch to be close to 1.5% in 2012 and Fitch forecasts 2013 GDP to remain flat, which will somewhat slow revenue generation. The solid performance of exports in sectors such as food, steel and shipping which helped diversify markets may not be able to offset the contraction of internal consumption and private investments. Fitch forecasts a slight rise of the unemployment rate towards 7%-8%. triggered by the net loss of 4000 jobs expected for the private sector in 2012, representing about 1% of the employment base, thereby hampering the more significant growth of taxes. Rate rises on VAT and the regional personal income tax surcharge decided at the national level will therefore be neutral on Friuli's budget as proceeds will be redirected to the national government in order to balance the national budget. An additional regional contribution to national efforts to balance the accounts will likely drive Friuli's operating balance towards EUR0.5bn in 2012/2013 from above EUR700m in 2010 and 2011. Fitch expects FVG's capex to be fairly stable in 2013-2105 at about EUR1bn per year. The absence of significant concentration in future large projects is a positive factor allowing the postponement of small projects in the unlikely case of need. In Fitch's base scenario, new debt would only fund EUR200m of FVG's capital plan in the next three years. The consequent drain of the fund balance to EUR0.5bn would still result in unreserved resources at 5% to 8%, a relatively high figure compared to FVG's national and international peers. The stock of bonds and loans outstanding is declining in line with Fitch's past projections and Fitch sees it at EUR800m by end 2014-2015 or a small 15% of operating revenue, down from the EUR1.7bn of the mid-2000s. In Fitch's base scenario the operating balance would cover annual interest expenses and principal components by more than 2x while bonds and loans outstanding would be repayable with less than two years of the current balance, a strong debt protection ratio, in Fich's view. The amortizing structure of the bonds outstanding significantly reduces refinancing risks FVG's balance sheet position remains solid. Execution of investments could gradually absorb liquid reserves, although Fitch does not see them below EUR1.0bn-EUR1.2bn in 2015 in its base scenario, more than 4x the annual debt service. Fitch deems the risk stemming from FVG's directly held companies as limited, as they report balanced accounts, do not require substantial operating subsidies from the region and have no major outstanding debt with the exception of Promotour to which FVG provides a EUR150m guarantee. Fitch does not expect changes in FVG's special statute of autonomy which prevents the national government from unilaterally altering the revenue/spending mix. Fixed shares of major national taxes, ranging from 45% of the corporate income tax to 91% of the VAT should continue supporting tax growth while a larger set of responsibilities compared with ordinary regions should allow a better revenue-spending match. Friuli is located in Northern Italy, bordering Austria and Slovenia. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Tax Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "International Local and Regional Government Rating Criteria - Outside US" dated 17 August 2012, and 'Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign - Outside US' dated 02 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States Rating Subnationals Above the Sovereign - Outside US