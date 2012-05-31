(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Infinity Premier Insurance Co.'s parent company, Infinity Insurance
Co., has entered into an agreement to sell the subsidiary to NationsBuilders
Insurance Services Inc.
-- We are placing our 'A' counterparty credit and financial strength
ratings on Infinity Premier Insurance Co. on CreditWatch Negative.
-- The ratings on Infinity Premier Insurance Co. will remain on
CreditWatch until the sale closes, when we expect to withdraw this rating.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A' long-term
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Infinity Premier
Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Infinity Insurance Co. and member of Infinity
Property and Casualty Group (collectively, Infinity), on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement results from Infinity's agreement to sell the
subsidiary to NationsBuilders Insurance Services Inc. (unrated). We expect the
transaction to close by June 30, 2012, subject to regulatory and other
approvals.
Infinity Premier Insurance Co. was an inactive shell company that had no
direct writings for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. The company had $1.1 million
net writings due do its 0.1% participation in Infinity's intercompany
reinsurance pooling agreement (Infinity Insurance Co., the lead entity in the
pool, has 98.8% participation).
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Infinity Premier Insurance Co. held approximately
$279,000 of direct loss and loss-adjustment expense reserves. Following the
transaction, Infinity will cover these policyholder liabilities. Specifically,
a reinsurance agreement will be in place such that all policyholder
liabilities stemming from the pre-closing business Infinity Premier Insurance
Co. wrote will be ceded back to Infinity Insurance Co. In addition, Infinity
will continue to provide policy and claims-administration services for these
liabilities.
The primary reason for the sale of Infinity Premiere is to reduce
administrative costs associated with maintaining licenses that are no longer
needed to support the company's insurance operations. Infinity had similarly
completed a sale of two other shell companies--Infinity General Insurance Co.
and Infinity Specialty Insurance Co.--in late 2011, after which we withdrew
these ratings (see Infinity Specialty Insurance Co., Infinity General
Insurance Co. Ratings Withdrawn On Completion Of Sale To James River,
published Jan. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect).
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch status of the ratings upon the closing of
the transaction by withdrawing these ratings.
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
Infinity Premier Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A/Watch Neg/-- A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Watch Neg/-- A/Stable/--
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)