(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned DONG Energy A/S (DONG Energy) a senior unsecured debt class rating of 'BBB+' and a 'BBB-' rating to its subordinated capital securities. In January 2011 DONG Energy issued EUR700m in subordinated capital securities (maturing 3010) and repurchased EUR500m of the existing subordinated securities of EUR1.1bn (maturing 3005). The rating of the subordinated capital securities is two notches lower than DONG Energy's Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+', in accordance with the Sector Specific Criteria "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis" dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com. DONG Energy's ratings reflect its leading position in electricity and heat generation (number five in the Nordic region, number one in Denmark), its low-risk gas and electricity distribution and gas storage activities, and its gas and electricity supply activities. The ratings are constrained by some earnings and cash flow volatility in the generation business and in the oil and gas Exploration & Production business. Nevertheless, increasing contributions from renewables generation (FY11 EBITDA: 13%) should mitigate this volatility and decrease DONG Energy's business risk over time. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that DONG Energy's credit ratios in 2012-2014 will remain within the range commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating, including adjusted net debt to EBITDAR at or below 4.0x and funds from operations net leverage at or below 4.25x on a sustained basis, despite a large capex programme and in a deteriorating economic environment. DONG Energy is 76.5%-owned by the Kingdom of Denmark ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'), but Fitch rates it on a standalone basis, with no state support factored in. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)