(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published its revised
methodology and assumptions for rating defeased bonds in the U.S.
These criteria, which are effective immediately, are being updated to:
-- Expand the scope of defeased bond issues that are eligible for ratings
to include those backed by most types of defeasance collateral, regardless of
the collateral's repayment source;
-- Provide examples of the collateral characteristics and defeased bond
terms that are analyzed;
-- Explicitly reflect that demand deposit state and local government
series securities, which are often escrowed as collateral in tax-exempt
financings, carry extension or rollover risk;
-- Incorporate our methodologies for assessing temporary investments and
counterparty risk to our analysis of counterparty exposure to the escrow agent;
-- Clarify how defeased bonds that contain an embedded investor put
option are analyzed; and
-- Include our approach for reviewing forward purchase contracts.
We will be reviewing our ratings on defeased bond transactions during the next
six months and revising the ratings on transactions that are affected by these
criteria updates.
The full criteria article, "Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Ratings To
Bonds In The U.S. Based On Escrowed Collateral," was published on May 31, 2012.
