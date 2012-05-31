(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has published its revised methodology and assumptions for rating defeased bonds in the U.S. These criteria, which are effective immediately, are being updated to:

-- Expand the scope of defeased bond issues that are eligible for ratings to include those backed by most types of defeasance collateral, regardless of the collateral's repayment source;

-- Provide examples of the collateral characteristics and defeased bond terms that are analyzed;

-- Explicitly reflect that demand deposit state and local government series securities, which are often escrowed as collateral in tax-exempt financings, carry extension or rollover risk;

-- Incorporate our methodologies for assessing temporary investments and counterparty risk to our analysis of counterparty exposure to the escrow agent;

-- Clarify how defeased bonds that contain an embedded investor put option are analyzed; and

-- Include our approach for reviewing forward purchase contracts. We will be reviewing our ratings on defeased bond transactions during the next six months and revising the ratings on transactions that are affected by these criteria updates. The full criteria article, "Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Ratings To Bonds In The U.S. Based On Escrowed Collateral," was published on May 31, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Securitizations By SPE Transferors And Non-Code Transferors, published Oct. 1, 2006.