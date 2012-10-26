(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On Oct. 24, 2012, the French government announced its intention to provide Banque PSA Finance (BPF) with a EUR7 billion guarantee for BPF's bond issuance in 2013-2015. -- However, in our view, the operating environment for banks in France and the wider European Economic and Monetary Union has worsened. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on captive finance company BPF. -- The negative outlook on BPF indicates that we would likely downgrade BPF if we downgraded Peugeot S.A. Rating Action On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term counterparty credit ratings on France-based captive finance company Banque PSA Finance (BPF). The outlook remains negative. Rationale The rating action follows the French government's announcement on Oct. 24, 2012, that it intends to provide BPF with a guarantee of up to EUR7 billion for BPF's new bond issues during 2013-2015. BPF is the captive finance company of French auto manufacturer Peugeot S.A. (PSA; BB/Negative/B). We still assess BPF's funding as "below average" and its liquidity as "adequate", as our criteria define these terms, owing to the strong explicit support that the bank receives from the French government. We believe the EUR7 billion state guarantee is a key component of the measures announced by PSA to secure financing for BPF's lending activities in the years ahead. In our view, the guarantee should also smooth negotiations between BPF and its pool of banks and ensure BPF continued access to funding markets. We have lowered BPF's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb' following the review of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on France on Oct. 25, 2012. This reflects our opinion of heightened economic uncertainties in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) and, in particular in France, which led to the revision of our BICRA economic risk score to '3' from '2' and rating actions on several banks (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012). The weighted economic risk score for BPF, based on credit exposure in the countries in which it operates, therefore weakened to '4' from '3'. This resulted in the lowering of BPF's anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-' and consequently that of the SACP by one notch to 'bbb-'. Our revised opinion of France's economic environment also impinges on our calculation of BPF's future risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. We believe BPF's net interest margins will be under pressure from higher funding costs, but not sufficiently for us to modify our assessment of its capital and earnings position as "strong". We now forecast that BPF's RAC ratio will range between 10% and 11% by year-end 2013, compared with our previous estimate of 11%-12%. Our revised 2011 pro forma RAC ratio stands at 9.9%, compared with 10.9% previously (see "Banque PSA Finance," published Aug. 6, 2012). The ratings on BPF continue to factor in our view of its "weak" business position and "adequate" risk position. The French government's explicit support for BPF underpins our opinion of the bank as being of "moderate" systemic importance in France. Outlook The negative outlook on BPF indicates that we would likely downgrade BPF if we downgraded PSA. That said, all else unchanged, the lowering of BPF's SACP by another notch would not automatically lead to a downgrade. This is because of the notch of uplift for government support incorporated into the ratings. We could, for instance, revise the SACP downward by one notch if we concluded that BPF would not maintain a RAC ratio higher than 10% by 2013, contrary to our current forecast. This could be the case if: -- BPF showed higher growth in emerging markets than we currently expect, particularly in countries we consider as having higher economic risks than most countries in the eurozone; -- The eurozone economies deteriorated more than we currently anticipate; -- BPF's earnings retention ability deteriorated, owing to lower net interest margins or higher dividend payouts to PSA; or -- A combination of all three factors. A similar SACP revision would also follow a change to our assessment of BPF's risk position to "moderate" from "adequate". This could occur if continuous pressure on PSA's sales ultimately led to a decrease in BPF's asset quality. We believe that such deterioration would most likely emanate from auto dealers' loan books, which represent about 25% of BPF's exposures. We could revise the SACP downward by one or more notches if the EUR7 billion government guarantee did not materialize, a scenario we consider remote, however. We understand the French government will submit the guarantee plan to the European Commission shortly. We would likely consider revising the outlook on BPF to stable if we revised the outlook on PSA to stable, everything else remaining equal. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 SACP bbb- Anchor bbb+ Business Position Weak (-2) Capital and Earnings Strong (+1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support +1 Additional Factors -1* *We cap the long-term rating on BPF at two notches above that on its parent. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)