May 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Rogers Communications
Inc. (Rogers) two-tranche senior unsecured notes offering consisting
of CAD600 million of 10-year notes and CAD500 million of five-year notes. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
Rogers intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay outstanding
advances under the bank credit facility. Rogers will use the remaining net
proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include, all or portion of
funding Rogers' investment in a 37.5% ownership interest in Maple Leaf Sports &
Entertainment (MLSE).
The ratings for Rogers reflect the solid profitability and good free cash flow
(FCF) generation from the significant operating leverage inherent in both the
wireless and cable operations that has led to stable credit measures.
Consequently, the company has significant flexibility in managing its financial
policies including leverage targets and return of capital to shareholders.
Fitch believes Rogers' mix of cable and wireless assets competitively positions
the company and allows for significant revenue diversification through its
robust bundled service offer. This mix of assets should allow Rogers to sustain
cash generation, adjusted for cash taxes, over the longer term. For 2012, Fitch
expects Rogers leverage to be within its targeted leverage range of 2.0 times
(x) to 2.5x while returning significant cash to shareholders. Leverage at the
end of the first quarter of 2012 was approximately 2.4x (including Fitch's
adjustments).
Both the wireless and cable operations are experiencing greater competitive
threat which will continue for the foreseeable future. Wireless voice ARPU has
eroded considerably due to increased competitive intensity in part from new
entrants as data ARPU has only partially offset the erosion. Fitch expects
pressure on postpaid ARPU that could continue into at least 2014 that could make
revenue growth challenging until voice ARPU declines moderate.
The expansion of IPTV footprint across Rogers' markets has led to a loss in
basic cable subscribers and forced the company to upgrade its product offering
to blunt these aggressive attacks. Rogers will need to focus on its robust
Internet offering and its higher value subscribers. As such, in order to achieve
additional cash flow growth and offset the basic cable losses, growth will need
to come from leveraging existing subscribers while growing the Internet segment
and taking additional costs out of operations.
Rogers has a good liquidity position evidenced by its FCF generation and
availability under its unsecured credit facility. Rogers CAD2.4 billion credit
facility matures in July 2013 and had CAD490 million drawn at the end of the
first quarter 2012. FCF (calculated as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and dividends) for the last 12 months, was approximately CAD1.5
billion after Fitch adjustments which includes CAD766 million in dividends.
With capital spending expected to remain at current levels and cash taxes
expected to ramp up to approximately CAD450 million, FCF will decrease
considerably. Fitch expects FCF of at least CAD600 million for 2012. FCF in 2013
will be further affected by the continued spending in capital investment and the
additional increase in cash taxes. Rogers nearest term maturities include US$350
million in 2013 and US$1.1 billion in 2014 after its most recent redemptions.
Since the company is within its targeted leverage range, Rogers will continue
focusing excess capital on its shareholders although Fitch expects this will be
less than the average of CAD2 billion spent the past three years. Rogers renewed
its normal course issuer bid for 2012 to repurchase up to CAD1 billion of Rogers
shares, down from CAD1.5 billion in previous authorizations. Rogers increased
its annual dividend by 11% to CAD1.58 per share.
Future cash requirements will be higher, taking into account increased cash
taxes, the close of the MLSE acquisition, and Rogers expected participation in
the 700 MHz auction. Fitch believes Rogers will acquire at least 10 MHz of
spectrum in Canada's 700 MHz auction that is expected to occur in the first half
of 2013. Rogers currently has the strongest spectrum position of the three
national operators and has significant spectrum depth for deploying wireless
broadband services for the next several years. Fitch estimates that Rogers could
pay in the range of CAD500 million to CAD1 billion depending on numerous
factors.
The spectrum caps placed on this auction could likely limit the per MHz POP
prices since large wireless operators can only bid on one of the four prime
spectrum blocks. The unpaired 6 MHz spectrum blocks D and E will not be subject
to a cap. Fitch expects Rogers will adjust its share repurchases, consistent
with its current financial policies depending on the amount of spectrum
purchased.
The key rating drivers for Rogers remain (1) cash generation of its wireless and
cable operations, (2) strong liquidity position (3) continuation of current
financial policies including targeted leverage of 2.0x to 2.5x.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
