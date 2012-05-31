(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Rogers Communications Inc. (Rogers) two-tranche senior unsecured notes offering consisting of CAD600 million of 10-year notes and CAD500 million of five-year notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Rogers intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay outstanding advances under the bank credit facility. Rogers will use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include, all or portion of funding Rogers' investment in a 37.5% ownership interest in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). The ratings for Rogers reflect the solid profitability and good free cash flow (FCF) generation from the significant operating leverage inherent in both the wireless and cable operations that has led to stable credit measures. Consequently, the company has significant flexibility in managing its financial policies including leverage targets and return of capital to shareholders. Fitch believes Rogers' mix of cable and wireless assets competitively positions the company and allows for significant revenue diversification through its robust bundled service offer. This mix of assets should allow Rogers to sustain cash generation, adjusted for cash taxes, over the longer term. For 2012, Fitch expects Rogers leverage to be within its targeted leverage range of 2.0 times (x) to 2.5x while returning significant cash to shareholders. Leverage at the end of the first quarter of 2012 was approximately 2.4x (including Fitch's adjustments). Both the wireless and cable operations are experiencing greater competitive threat which will continue for the foreseeable future. Wireless voice ARPU has eroded considerably due to increased competitive intensity in part from new entrants as data ARPU has only partially offset the erosion. Fitch expects pressure on postpaid ARPU that could continue into at least 2014 that could make revenue growth challenging until voice ARPU declines moderate. The expansion of IPTV footprint across Rogers' markets has led to a loss in basic cable subscribers and forced the company to upgrade its product offering to blunt these aggressive attacks. Rogers will need to focus on its robust Internet offering and its higher value subscribers. As such, in order to achieve additional cash flow growth and offset the basic cable losses, growth will need to come from leveraging existing subscribers while growing the Internet segment and taking additional costs out of operations. Rogers has a good liquidity position evidenced by its FCF generation and availability under its unsecured credit facility. Rogers CAD2.4 billion credit facility matures in July 2013 and had CAD490 million drawn at the end of the first quarter 2012. FCF (calculated as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) for the last 12 months, was approximately CAD1.5 billion after Fitch adjustments which includes CAD766 million in dividends. With capital spending expected to remain at current levels and cash taxes expected to ramp up to approximately CAD450 million, FCF will decrease considerably. Fitch expects FCF of at least CAD600 million for 2012. FCF in 2013 will be further affected by the continued spending in capital investment and the additional increase in cash taxes. Rogers nearest term maturities include US$350 million in 2013 and US$1.1 billion in 2014 after its most recent redemptions. Since the company is within its targeted leverage range, Rogers will continue focusing excess capital on its shareholders although Fitch expects this will be less than the average of CAD2 billion spent the past three years. Rogers renewed its normal course issuer bid for 2012 to repurchase up to CAD1 billion of Rogers shares, down from CAD1.5 billion in previous authorizations. Rogers increased its annual dividend by 11% to CAD1.58 per share. Future cash requirements will be higher, taking into account increased cash taxes, the close of the MLSE acquisition, and Rogers expected participation in the 700 MHz auction. Fitch believes Rogers will acquire at least 10 MHz of spectrum in Canada's 700 MHz auction that is expected to occur in the first half of 2013. Rogers currently has the strongest spectrum position of the three national operators and has significant spectrum depth for deploying wireless broadband services for the next several years. Fitch estimates that Rogers could pay in the range of CAD500 million to CAD1 billion depending on numerous factors. The spectrum caps placed on this auction could likely limit the per MHz POP prices since large wireless operators can only bid on one of the four prime spectrum blocks. The unpaired 6 MHz spectrum blocks D and E will not be subject to a cap. Fitch expects Rogers will adjust its share repurchases, consistent with its current financial policies depending on the amount of spectrum purchased. The key rating drivers for Rogers remain (1) cash generation of its wireless and cable operations, (2) strong liquidity position (3) continuation of current financial policies including targeted leverage of 2.0x to 2.5x. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating Global Telecom Companies: Sector Credit Factors' (Sept. 16, 2010). 