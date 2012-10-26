OVERVIEW -- Based on our review of the five remaining loans backing DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3, we consider that the risk of refinancing difficulties and principal losses has increased. -- The class J notes experienced an interest shortfall on the July 2012 interest payment date and we believe the junior classes of notes have become more susceptible to cash flow disruptions. -- We have therefore lowered our ratings on the class A2, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, and J notes. -- At the same time, we have raised our rating on the class A1 notes based on our 2012 counterparty criteria as it is no longer constrained by the liquidity facility provider. -- DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3 is a true sale CMBS transaction currently backed by five loans secured on commercial properties in Germany and Switzerland. -- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 26, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3 PLC's class A2, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, and J notes. At the same time, we have raised our rating on the class A1 notes (see list below). DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3 PLC is a commercial mortgage backed security transaction, which closed in August 2006. The transaction was originally secured by 11 loans. Since closing, six loans have been repaid. Five loans are remaining, which are secured on mixed, office, residential, retail, and other properties located in Germany and Switzerland. Today's rating actions follow our review of the: -- Credit quality of the five remaining loans backing the transaction and reflect our view of the credit enhancement available to the senior note; -- Available income to service the notes on a timely basis; and -- The transaction's counterparty risk. CREDIT REVIEW TREVERIA I LOAN (40.25% OF THE POOL) The Treveria I loan is the largest loan in the pool and is currently secured by 53 secondary retail properties throughout Germany. The current whole-loan balance is EUR507.48 million, which includes a EUR26.25 million B-note. The senior loan is a syndicated loan, with 50% securitized in this transaction and 50% in the EuroProp (EMC) S.A. (Compartment 1) transaction. The legal final maturity date of the EuroProp transaction is April 2013; by contrast, the maturity date of DECO 9 - Pan Europe 3 is July 2017. The portfolio was last valued in 2011. According to the July 2012 servicer report, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is 140.22% for the whole loan and 132.97% for the senior loan. The loan was transferred into special servicing on July 6, 2010, due to the borrower's insolvency, and matured in January 2011. In September 2011, the special servicer asked for bids for the entire portfolio. Three binding bids were received but not accepted. Instead, the special servicer has decided to sell down the assets over time, and eight properties have been sold so far (two since our last review in February 2012). The special servicer has an exit target of 18 months from October 2011. We anticipate losses on this loan. DRESDNER LOAN (31.85% OF THE POOL) The Dresdner loan is the second-largest loan in the pool and matures in January 2013. The current whole-loan balance is EUR380.73 million. It is a syndicated loan, with 50% securitized in this transaction and 50% in the DECO 10-Pan Europe 3 PLC transaction. The maturity date of DECO 10-Pan Europe 3 is October 2019. The loan is currently secured by a portfolio of 170 (191 at our last review and 303 at closing) mixed-use assets located across Germany. The properties mainly consist of offices and bank branches, and according to the July 2012 servicer report, 74.5% of the total portfolio rent is derived from Commerzbank AG (A/Negative/A-1; the successor to Dresdner Bank AG since its acquisition by Commerzbank). Since closing, approximately 55% of the loan has been prepaid by the borrower using the proceeds of property sales. As of July 2012, the reported whole-loan debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 2.36x, and the whole-loan LTV ratio was 49.23%, based on a 2012 valuation. In 2011, EUR11.1 million of income was lost due to the non renewal of 19 Commerzbank leases. The remaining properties have a weighted-average lease profile of 3.57 years. We believe Commerzbank is unlikely to renew many of the expiring leases. We do not anticipate a default of the Dresdner loan during the remaining loan term. However, we believe that the borrower may struggle to refinance the loan in 2013, if current credit conditions persist. We do not however, currently anticipate principal losses on this loan. PGREI LOAN (19.4% OF THE POOL) The PGREI loan is currently secured by a portfolio of 55 retail properties in small German towns. The loan matures in July 2014 and has shown stable performance since closing. The portfolio is almost fully occupied (99.94%), with more than 70% of the rent coming from the three largest supermarket companies in Germany (Netto, REWE, and Lidl). Current net operating income (NOI) for the property is EUR9.33 million, marginally lower than at closing when the NOI was reported as EUR10.16 million. The weighted-average remaining lease term is 7.19 years. The interest coverage ratio is currently 1.55x, the DSCR is 1.16x, and the LTV ratio is 76.34%. We believe the borrower may struggle to refinance the loan in 2014 if current credit conditions persist, but we do not anticipate principal losses on this loan. COOP FISHMAN LOAN (4.47% OF THE POOL) The Coop Fishman loan is currently secured by 24 retail properties throughout Switzerland. One property has been sold by the borrower since our last review, and the funds were used to pay down the loan in April 2012 when the loan was due to mature. The borrower requested an extension of the loan to July 2012, which was granted. The loan has been further extended and is now due to mature in October 2012. The servicer has reported that the borrower has provided satisfactory evidence that it had received an offer to refinance the facility on the October 2012 IPD. We do not anticipate principal losses on this loan. GOTTINGEN LOAN (3.99% OF THE POOL) The Gottingen loan is secured on one retail center located in Gottingen, Germany--a major university town located in Lower Saxony. The property is currently 92.35% occupied and has a weighted-average remaining lease term of 3.2 years. The loan matured in April 2011, but was extended until April 2012. The loan extension included the introduction of a full cash sweep, whereby surplus cash is used to prepay debt. The loan failed to repay at the maturity extension date in April 2012. As a result, the loan has been transferred into special servicing. It is reported that the borrower is in advanced negotiations with a prospective purchaser to sell the property. We currently do not anticipate losses on this loan. CASH FLOW Due to the increase of special servicing fees after the transfer of the Gottingen loan and the yield compression between the remaining loans and the outstanding notes following loan paydowns, the class J notes experienced interest shortfalls on the July 2012 IPD. Given our views on the loans' refinance risk (see Credit Review), we believe all loans, apart from the Coop Fishman loan, are potential candidates for a transfer to special servicing at their respective maturity dates. We believe this could exacerbate the risk of interest shortfalls in the medium term. The class G and H notes may become more vulnerable to interest shortfalls. COUNTERPARTY RISK The notes were previously constrained by the issuer credit rating on the liquidity facility provider Dankse Bank A/S (A-/Stable/A-2). Following the lowering of the short-term rating on the liquidity facility provider (Danske Bank Downgraded To 'A-/A-2' On Continued Weak Irish Operations; Outlook Stable, May 30, 2012), a standby liquidity facility drawing has taken place and the funds are being held in the transaction account bank. The account bank documentation is in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions", published on May 31, 2012) and therefore the ratings on Class A1 notes are no longer constrained by the issuer credit rating on the liquidity facility provider. RATING ACTIONS Taking into account our review of the five remaining loans, we consider that the risk of principal and interest losses has increased for all but the senior class of notes. Consequently, we consider that the notes' creditworthiness has deteriorated. We believe that the available credit enhancement to the notes is no longer sufficient to cover asset-credit and/or liquidity risks at their current levels. As a consequence, we have lowered our ratings on the class A2 to J notes. We have raised to 'AA (sf)' from 'A (sf)' our rating on the class A1 notes as this rating is no longer constrained for counterparty reasons by the rating on the liquidity facility provider. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. 