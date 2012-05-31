May 31 - After an encouraging performance in the first quarter of 2012,
European airports look set to experience lower passenger levels and the adverse
effects of a struggling European economy for the remainder of the year, says a
report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled "Economic
Uncertainty Clouds The Outlook For European Airports."
"Despite a boost in passenger throughput, we believe that European airports'
credit quality remains at risk from the weak economic environment,
particularly in the eurozone which could limit any improvement in credit
metrics," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Amy Eddy.
We forecast zero growth in the European Economic & Monetary Union (EMU or
eurozone) in 2012 under our base-case credit scenario, to which we assign a
60% probability. We believe that the effect of this will be felt differently
throughout the region, with southern eurozone countries experiencing a
recession and core northern countries only seeing sluggish growth.
"Since we perceive a close correlation between passenger travel and economic
activity, our base-case credit scenario for rated European airports sees
passenger growth moving in line with GDP in 2012," explained Ms. Eddy.
"However, we also see some revenue growth for the sector, in the form of
increasing commercial operations at many airports and higher tariffs, which
are often linked to inflation."
As the report points out, a combination of low economic growth and high oil
prices has led to substantial challenges for the airline industry, resulting
in the need for capacity rationalization. So far in 2012, four
airlines--Malev, Spanair, Skyways, and Cimber Sterling (all not rated)--have
ceased operations. Airline bankruptcies can affect airports, usually in the
short term and in the form of a decline in traffic volumes. However, in our
view, if an airport has a strong competitive position, other airlines will
often step in to cover the routes relatively quickly. As such, we consider
that larger capital-city hub airports will fare better than their regional
counterparts because of their superior competitive positions. Moreover,
network carriers tend to retreat to their high-volume hubs in periods of lower
demand to maximize efficiencies.
More positively, the report indicates that liquidity in the sector will remain
commensurate with our "adequate" descriptor over the next 12 months. This is
mainly due to rated airlines' minimal near-term maturities, generally healthy
cash balances, and availability under committed credit facilities.
Furthermore, we anticipate that credit quality will likely remain relatively
stable in the sector over the next 12 to 18 months, despite the negative
outlook. We anticipate that if some ratings were to be lowered, it would
likely only be by about one notch, leaving many ratings still in the
investment-grade category.
