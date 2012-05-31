(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has revised its criteria regarding
the linkage of issuers' long-term and short-term ratings as they relate to
liquidity.
-- Considering U.S.-based drug distributor McKesson Corp.'s exceptional
liquidity, we are raising our short-term rating on the company to 'A-1' from
'A-2', based on the new criteria.
-- We are also affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on
the company. The long-term rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong cash flow, which
allows it to fund large debt-financed acquisitions without significantly
weakening its financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
rating on San Francisco, Calif.-based distributor McKesson Corp. to
'A-1' from 'A-2'. This upgrade is based on Standard & Poor's revised criteria
for the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings, as well as McKesson's
exceptional liquidity.
The long-term rating on McKesson was affirmed at 'A-'. The rating outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of
McKesson's business risk profile as "satisfactory" given the company's leading
position in a very stable industry and its financial risk profile as "modest"
given its strong credit metrics and exceptional liquidity. The ratings also
reflect our expectation for low single digit revenue growth in fiscal 2013, in
line with our expectations for the pharmaceutical distribution industry. We
believe revenues will be hurt by the conversion of branded drugs to generic,
but expect this to help operating margins. We project a 10-basis-point annual
improvement in margin beginning in fiscal 2013. McKesson has industry-leading
margins, largely because of its higher-margin technology solutions business.
The company's "satisfactory" business risk profile (as we define the term)
reflects its important position as one of the three largest drug distributors,
diversified customer and supplier mixes, high barriers to entry in its
industry, favorable demographics, and an increase in the usage of more
profitable generic drugs. It also reflects McKesson's narrow margins and
competition from AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) and Cardinal Health Inc. The
three companies are about 90% of the entire drug wholesaling sector, which, in
turn, distributes the vast majority of drugs dispensed in the U.S.
McKesson's operating profits are more diverse than ABC and Cardinal Health,
but it is not significant enough to warrant an improvement in our assessment
of business risk over the other large distributors. McKesson's Technology
Solutions business accounted for 14% of adjusted operating profits for fiscal
2012. We believe that, while this business provides diversity, it is also
somewhat more exposed to a weak U.S. economy. However, its performance was
very stable during the past three fiscal years, likely related to the
recurring nature of maintenance and service revenues.
As is typical for the industry, distribution margins are very thin. We believe
that McKesson should maintain or improve margins, drawing on the cost
efficiencies associated with its massive scale and the increasing proportion
of generic drugs in its delivery mix. McKesson generally has a
well-diversified customer base: Its two largest customers accounted for 16%
(CVS Caremark Corp.) and 10% (Rite Aid Corp. of fiscal 2012 revenues,
respectively; its 10 largest customers were 52%. This diversity reduces the
risk of large contract losses.
McKesson's financial risk profile is "modest" (according to our criteria),
partly defined as adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.5x-2.0x and funds from
operations to adjusted debt of 45%-60%. As of March 31, 2012, total adjusted
debt to EBITDA was 1.6x, and expected to remain less than 2x. Funds from
operations to total lease-adjusted debt are 53%. The credit metrics provide
some flexibility for variations in operating margins, acquisitions, and share
repurchases. Within the context of the current rating, we believe McKesson has
successfully balanced its financial risk profile with its acquisition strategy
and share repurchase programs.
Liquidity
Our short-term credit rating on McKesson is 'A-1'. We view its liquidity as
exceptional, with sources of cash likely to exceed mandatory uses over the
next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of McKesson's liquidity are:
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 2x.
-- Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012 included cash on hand of
$3.1 billion.
-- We expect operating cash flow to remain robust at more than $2 billion
in fiscal 2013; the company generated nearly $3 billion of operating cash flow
in fiscal 2012.
-- We expect McKesson to maintain significant availability under its
undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility maturing in September 2016.
-- The company also has a $1.35 billion receivable securitization
facility due in May 2012, undrawn as of March 31, 2012, which we expect will
be renewed.
-- We expect operating performance to remain well above covenant levels
and we expect ongoing access to capital markets to accommodate maturing debt.
-- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of about $400
million.
-- We also expect McKesson to maintain its liquidity while making share
repurchases and acquisitions.
-- The balance sheet remains very liquid; cash, inventory, and accounts
receivable are a substantial percentage of assets.
Outlook
Our rating outlook on McKesson is stable. The company's strong cash flow
allows it to fund large debt-financed acquisitions without significantly
weakening its financial profile. We expect McKesson to maintain its "modest"
financial risk profile and remain resilient in the face of the weak U.S.
economy. A major change in financial policy resulting in a debt-financed
acquisition or share repurchase program that increased debt leverage to a
level beyond 2x for two years or more could prompt a ratings downgrade; as of
March 31, 2012, McKesson would need to add roughly $1.4 billion of debt
without any additional EBITDA to reach a 2x ratio. We view a ratings upgrade
as unlikely in the foreseeable future, given the company's narrow focus and
reliance on its distribution business.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
McKesson Corp.
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-1 A-/Stable/A-2
Upgraded
To From
Commercial Paper A-1 A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Senior Unsecured A-
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)