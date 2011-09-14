(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
LONDON/MOSCOW/BARCELONA, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Bulgaria-based First Investment Bank FIB.BB AD's (FIBank)
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BB-', with a Stable Outlook. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this release.
The affirmation of the bank's IDRs and Support Rating reflect
Fitch's view of
the moderate probability of support from the Bulgarian public
authorities, if
needed. This view is based on the fact that FIBank is the
largest
Bulgarian-owned bank, and at end-H111 was the second-largest
bank in the system
in terms of retail deposits.
The bank's 'b+' Viability Rating reflects its not strong
corporate governance,
large loan concentrations, potential weaknesses in underlying
asset quality and
moderate capitalisation. The rating also considers the strong
retail deposit
franchise, the virtual absence of refinancing risk and the
agency's expectation
that the Bulgarian operating environment will gradually
improve.
FIBank is majority owned by two Bulgarian businessman, (Mr
Tzeko Minev and Mr
Ivaylo Mutafchiev), who each control a 29% stake. A further 27%
is held by three
offshore companies,where nominal and beneficial owners are not
publicly
disclosed. In Fitch's view, the risk of related party or
relationship lending is
high in light of the incomplete disclosure of the shareholder
structure, the
majority owners' other interests in capital intensive
businesses (in particular,
tourist infrastructure), the generally possibly not strong
corporate governance
and the quite high risk nature of some loan exposures. However,
reported related
party loans were a low 5.9% of Fitch core capital in the
end-H111 IFRS accounts.
Non-performing loans (NPLs, loans past-due over 90 days)
comprised 4.9% of the
total book (on an unconsolidated basis) at end-H111, which is
considerably lower
than the Bulgarian banking system average of 13.5%. However,
other indicators
suggest potentially weaker underlying asset quality. Watch
loans - loans overdue
between 30 and 90 days - equated to a high 8% of total gross
loans at end-H111.
This ratio has remained broadly flat in recent quarters,
suggesting significant
loan renegotiating, although the bank reported a drop in the
level of
renegotiated loans as of end-H111. The ratio of accrued
interest to total
interest income was 12.6% in H111, suggesting some weakness in
underlying loan
performance. Impairment reserves were a moderate 2.8% of loans,
which provided
51.1% coverage of NPLs, but only 20.5% coverage of NPLs and
watch loans,
combined.
FIBank has high borrower concentration, in part reflecting its
focus on
corporate lending, with the largest 20 borrowers accounting for
267% of equity
at end-H111. During H111, FIBank added long-term exposures, in
total equal to
71.3% of equity, relating to the acquisition of a metals plant
in Bulgaria.
FIBank's strong retail deposit franchise is a rating positive.
While in the past
deposits have been collected at above market interest rates,
rates have been
falling recently, reflecting declining funding costs.
Performance has improved
in H111 largely due to increasing revenues from the growing
loan book. This has
supported the bank's cost to income ratio, although this
remains weaker than at
peers.
FIBank's capitalisation is moderate given the risk
concentrations and low
reserve coverage, with Fitch core capital and regulatory Tier 1
ratios of 9.9%
and 10.2% at end-H111, respectively. The Tier 1 ratio is only
just above the
level recommended by the Bulgarian Central Bank. The bank
issued a EUR20m hybrid
instrument in March 2011, which qualifies as Tier 1 capital.
However, the
positive impact on the Tier 1 ratio was fully offset by the
loans issued for the
metals plant acquisition, and Fitch cannot exclude the
possibility that the two
transactions were related.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Individual Rating: affirmed at 'D'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Keranka Dimitrova
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1223
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7495 956 66 57
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel:
+1-646-223-4186))