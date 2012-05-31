(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and
Country Ceiling for Panama as follows:
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Local currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Country ceiling at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
Panama's 'BBB' ratings are supported by the country's strong economic
performance that has resulted in the convergence of its per capita income with
the 'BBB' median. Panama's well-institutionalized dollarisation and solid
financial sector have contributed to anchor macroeconomic stability. A sharp
government debt reduction driven by robust growth and modest fiscal deficits
also support the ratings.
Panama's ratings are constrained by its still moderately high debt burden,
especially in the context of the country's dollarization, a narrow revenue base
and a rigid expenditure profile. Additional fiscal challenges include meeting
fiscal targets set out in the Fiscal Responsibility Law in a consistent manner
as well as securing sufficient fiscal flexibility in the future to address
long-term social issues.
At 8.9%, Panama's five-year average growth outperforms the 'BBB' median of 2.9%.
'The Panama canal expansion and the strong public investment plan are expected
to continue supporting Panama's above trend growth over the next two years.
However, economic policies have to be carefully calibrated to mitigate concerns
over potential over-heating of the economy' said Lucila Broide, Director in
Fitch's Latin America Sovereign Group.
Inflation increased in 2011 owing to higher commodity prices, especially oil,
and robust domestic demand. An evident source of domestic inflation pressure is
labour market tightness, especially for skilled labour. However, deterioration
in global conditions leading to lower commodity prices could swiftly reduce
inflation.
Panama's current account deficit remains elevated, partly due to its strong
investment cycle. Fitch notes, however, that the country's track record of
adjusting to external shocks and its good access to multilateral financing for
investment projects mitigate its vulnerability to deteriorating global
conditions.
'Panama's fiscal deficits are manageable in the near term because of strong
growth, but a faster fiscal consolidation will strengthen fiscal credibility,
improve the prospects for well-balanced growth and result in quicker debt
reduction' added Broide. The 2009-2010 fiscal stimuli and the significant
increase in public investment have rendered Panama's debt trajectory less
sensitive to the economy's high rates of growth.
Fitch recognizes that the expansion of the Canal will provide Panama with a
unique fiscal opportunity. Successful implementation of the government's
legislation to establish a macro-prudential fund to save part of the windfall
coming from the enlarged canal would strengthen the country's fiscal framework.
On the political front, Fitch does not foresee any major governability risks in
the next two years. Nonetheless, the political consequences of last year's
coalition break-up and the steady decline in the president's popularity could
undermine reform and prevent faster fiscal consolidation.
Fitch considers that a sustained fiscal deterioration, a mismanagement of the
large public investment plan or the realisation of contingent liabilities that
lead to a persistent weakening in government debt dynamics would be negative for
the rating. Conversely, building a track record of adhering to fiscal targets, a
large reduction in government indebtedness and an increase in fiscal buffers
would be positive for the rating. Evidence of prudently-managed economic growth
would be positive as well.
