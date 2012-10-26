Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'F1' short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and debt ratings for General Dynamics Corporation (GD). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $3.9 billion of outstanding debt is covered by these ratings., the most relevant part of the budget for defense contractors, is down 4%, the third consecutive annual decline by Fitch's calculations. The overhang of potential automatic cuts beginning in early 2013 related to the 'sequestration' situation, as well as the presidential election, add to the uncertainty faced by defense contractors in the current environment. The U.S. defense outlook will be uncertain and volatile over the next one to two years, and program details will be needed to evaluate the full effect on GD's credit profile. On Sept. 14, 2012, the Office of Management and Budget issued a Sequestration Transparency Act report detailing the potential impact of sequestration on funding reductions for both defense and nondefense budget accounts. The report assessed that unless the sequestration law is changed, the DoD budget will be cut by approximately $52 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2013. Budget cuts to Modernization Spending would be expected to account for approximately $23 billion or nearly 44% of the cuts despite comprising only 29% of the total DoD budget. The majority of the remaining cuts will be in the Operations and Maintenance account. Should sequestration occur, the cuts in Modernization Spending could be partly mitigated by low outlay rates during the first year for the majority of Procurement and R&D programs. The business jet sector remains weak overall, and Fitch expects only a modest recovery in 2012 from the depressed levels in 2011. This segment is at risk in the event of an economic downturn, and small jets would be most affected. Business jet deliveries fell 10.7% in 2011, bringing deliveries to 48.1% below 2008 shipments. While overall deliveries were down in 2011, the large and midsize segments did better, as most of the weakness was driven by the lower end of the market. Billings reflect this mix, and Fitch expects the segment's revenues and profits will decline less than the top line. According to General Aviation Manufacturers Association, worldwide business jet deliveries increased by 13.1% during the first half of 2012. The increase in deliveries was driven by a strong second quarter, during which deliveries totaled 171 units, up from 132 units delivered in the second quarter of 2011, a nearly 30% increase. The strong second quarter performance offset first quarter's weak results during which total deliveries fell by 4.7% compared to the same period of the prior year. Fitch expects deliveries in 2012 will increase approximately 5%, and revenues should rise 5%-10% as the large segment will continue to outperform the overall market. During the first nine months of 2012, GD's outfitted deliveries fell from 72 units to 57 units compared to the same period in 2011; however, its Aerospace revenues were up 22% due to increased green deliveries, including for the new G650 aircraft, which began in the fourth quarter of 2011. GD's overall green deliveries rose to 88 aircraft from 72 through September. GD recently completed the final stages of obtaining the certifications for the G650 and the G280 aircraft. Both planes are expected to be ready to enter into service later in 2012. Fitch affirms GD's ratings as follows: -- Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; -- Senior unsecured debt at 'A'; -- Credit facilities at 'A'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F1'; -- Commercial paper at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology