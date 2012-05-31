(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on Capital Markets Access Co. LC's $2.9 million taxable variable-rate demand bonds series 2006F (for the Cullman Outpatient Center project) due Aug. 1, 2031, to 'AA+/A-1+' from 'AA-/A-1+' following the replacement of the irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) that Wells Fargo Bank N.A. ('AA-/A-1+') had provided with a new fronting LOC (FLOC) from Cullman Savings Bank (not rated), the FLOC provider, and the addition of a confirming LOC (CLOC) from Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB Atlanta; 'AA+/A-1+'), the CLOC provider. Under their respective LOCs, each bank fully supports repayment when the bonds are in the weekly interest rate reset mode (the weekly rate mode). Therefore, our rating applies only during this rate mode. If the bonds are converted to another interest rate mode, we will likely withdraw our rating. The 'AA+' long-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our long-term issuer credit ratings on Cullman Savings Bank (not rated) and FHLB Atlanta ('AA+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1+' short-term component of our rating is based on the higher of our short-term issuer credit ratings on Cullman Savings Bank (not rated) and FHLB Atlanta ('A-1+') and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. Even though each bank fully supports the bonds' repayment when they are in the weekly rate mode, we did not apply our joint-support methodology because we do not have a credit opinion on Cullman Savings Bank, and we believe that Cullman Savings Bank and FHLB Atlanta are too highly correlated (for more information on our joint-support methodology, see "Joint-Support Criteria Update," published April 22, 2009). In view of the series 2006F transaction structure, changes to our rating on the weekly rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to the higher of our ratings on the FLOC and CLOC providers, revisions to our correlation assumption, or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the weekly rate mode and the FLOC and CLOC have not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

